“I go more for style” - After MLS transfer, Thomas Muller reveals why he changed stance on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

Vancouver Whitecaps new recruit Thomas Muller has revealed his stance on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate after years of facing both players. The former Germany international joined the debate with his opinion after completing his move to the MLS earlier this summer.

Muller spoke with the official MLS channel, pointing out that he held a different stance on the debate, preferring Cristiano Ronaldo of the pair. He revealed that the 2022 FIFA World Cup, however, gave him a different point of view on the debate, causing him to prefer Lionel Messi now.

“We’ve always had this discussion about Cristiano or Messi, both are incredible, but I think Messi has always been a little more elegant in his style of play. I think in my first ten years as a professionalI leaned more toward Cristiano if there was ever a debate, but now being a little older and more ‘romantic,’ I go more for style than just performance. And then Messi won the World Cup with Argentina, so now I lean toward him", he said via Bolavip.com.

Muller made the admission that he thinks Messi has always been the more elegant of the duo, but he preferred Ronaldo in the past for performance. The 35-year-old will possibly face his old rival one day in the future, with Inter Miami and the Vancouver Whitecaps having locked horns in the CONCACAF Champions Cup earlier this year.

Thomas Muller left Bayern Munich for the first time in his career this summer to join Lionel Messi in the MLS as a free agent. He has already made his debut for his new team, appearing as a second half substitute against Houston Dynamo on August 18th.

Thomas Muller names Lionel Messi as GOAT over Cristiano Ronaldo

Bayern Munich and Germany legend Thomas Muller has picked Lionel Messi as the greatest footballer ever over the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Vancouver Whitecaps star has faced the Inter Miami forward on a number of occasions in his career, and is one of the most decorated players of his generation.

In his first interview with the official MLS channel, Muller pointed out that he had enjoyed many battles with Messi in the past. He went on to name the 38-year-old Argentinian as the greatest to ever grace the sport.

“In the end I don’t know how it worked so well. We had big defeats against Barcelona, in 2015 when they won the Champions League that was one of them, but in the end I don’t know how we did it. But to be honest, for me, Messi is the greatest player we’ve ever had in this sport", he said via Bolavip.com.

A FIFA World Cup winner in 2014, Muller has become the latest player to throw his weight behind Messi ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate. He now plays in the same league as the Argentine forward and could face him in the MLS playoffs later this year.

