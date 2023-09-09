"I am gobsmacked" - Pundit left puzzled by Gareth Southgate's decision to not pick Chelsea star

Ashley Williams can't understand why England boss Gareth Southgate didn't call up Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling to his squad for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The Three Lions are in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying action against Ukraine on Saturday (September 9) in Warsaw. They then face Scotland in a friendly three days later. Southgate's squad selection during the ongoing international break has drawn criticism from many.

The England boss selected Harry Maguire who has only played 23 minutes for Manchester United this season and Jordan Henderson, who now plays in the Saudi Pro League. Those two are usual regulars under Southgate, as is Sterling, but the Chelsea winger wasn't selected.

That's despite Sterling rediscovering form at the start of the season at Stamford Bridge. He has bagged two goals in four league games, bouncing back from last season's woes.

Williams was bemused by Southgate's decision not to select the 28-year-old given Sterling's both in form and a regular in the Three Lions team. The former Wales international told BBC Sport:

"I am gobsmacked Raheem Sterling isn’t in the squad. I look at it and think does an international manager go with players he trusts or go with players that are in form. Raheem Sterling fits both those categories."

Sterling has earned 82 caps for England since making his debut in 2018. He has scored 20 goals and provided 27 assists. The Chelsea attacker boasts experience, as he has represented the Three Lions at both the European Championships and the FIFA World Cup.

William continued by suggesting that Sterling would be disappointed not to have been selected:

“He has picked players who aren’t in form, and I’m not sure what he is basing that on. You have to trust him, but if you are Raheem Sterling, you are very disappointed.”

Sterling has been left out of Southgate's last two squads, and it appears that he's no longer viewed as a key member of the Three Lions. The manager has instead opted for forwards like Jack Grealish, Eddie Nketiah and Eberechi Eze.

Gareth Southgate explains not selecting Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has been in fine form this season.

Gareth Southgate appears to have hinted that those who came into previous England squads in Sterling's absence have played their way back into the current one. He said (via the aforementioned source):

"Sterling was not available for the last two, and, of course, that's given other people the opportunity to play well and to establish themselves in the group."

Eze earned his first call-up to the Three Lions senior team during the last international break. He bagged made his debut in a 20-minute cameo in a 4-0 win against Malta.

Meanwhile, James Maddison continued a solid run in Southgate's team, playing in the win over Malta. The in-form Tottenham Hotspur playmaker is another one many argued had long deserved a place in the England squad on a consistent basis.

However, Southgate insists he expects Sterling to have a good season at Stamford Bridge:

"I'm convinced he's going to have an excellent season with Chelsea."

Sterling may look to use the international break to concentrate on continuing his impressive start to the season for Chelsea. He has been a minor positive in what has been a dismal campaign for Mauricio Pochettino's Blues.