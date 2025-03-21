"I am going to Liverpool to fight for the number one spot" - Giorgi Mamardashvili makes claim ahead of move to Reds

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili believes he can dispose of Alisson Becker of his position between sticks at Liverpool. The Georgia international is headed to Anfield at the end of the season after the Reds agreed to a deal with the aforementioned Spanish side for the services of Mamardashvili.

The two parties agreed last summer that the 24-year-old would join the Merseysiders for a reported fee of €30 million. However, it hasn't been the best of campaigns for the Georgian, keeping just five clean sheets in 24 LaLiga appearances.

Mamardashvili claims that he can overcome this slump and challenge Alisson for a starting position. He said (via The Echo):

"I am going to Liverpool to fight for the number one spot. I will go there to train every day at Liverpool at my best but I don't know what they will decide. I don't decide who will play and who doesn't."

"Of course, there are difficult moments in every footballer's career and I am no exception. But of course, I will overcome it because fortunately I have a strong mentality. I will overcome all this and I will be stronger and stronger every day and week," Mamardashvili added.

Alisson Becker is contracted with the Reds till the summer of 2027, which means he will enter the coming campaign in prime position to start in goal. On top of that, Mamardashvili will have to compete with the second-choice shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher, who has also impressed when given an opportunity.

Brazil doctor provides update on Liverpool goalkeeper's injury

Alisson Becker warming up.

Brazil doctor Rodrigo Lasmar has seemingly hinted at the fact that Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson's injury against Colombia on Friday, March 21, was not too serious.

The former Roma man was taken off in the 78th minute after colliding heads with opponent Davidson Sanchez. However, it seems as though he hasn't suffered a major issue, with Lasmar saying after Brazil's 2-1 World Cup Qualifier win.

Lasmar said (via Liverpool.com):

"Today, we will do the tests and all the necessary assessments. Alisson is normal, without any complaints. He did not report any fainting or memory loss. He thought he was a little slower. With this complaint, the recommended replacement is the player.”

This is massive news for the Reds, who will be needing Alisson to see through the Premier League season and win the trophy. At the moment, they are top of the standings and 12 points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

