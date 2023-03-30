“I am going to stick to that” – Ex-Tottenham star Robbie Keane makes bold Premier League title prediction involving Arsenal

While Arsenal currently hold an eight-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, former striker Robbie Keane backed Pep Guardiola's team to win the Premier League.

The Gunners have 69 points in their kitty, having played one game more than the Cityzens who have 61 points. The two teams are left with a game between them this season.

Speaking about defending champions Manchester City potentially making a comeback to win the league, Keane told Betway (via Metro):

"Looking ahead to the return of the Premier League, I think Arsenal have done so well this year, That’s not just in terms of where they are in the league but how they are playing their football.

"They are dominating teams, scoring a lot of goals and have surprised a lot of people with their longevity. Mikel Arteta has done an incredible job."

He further added:

"I did originally say Manchester City to win the title, though, and I am going to stick with that. But the next three or four games are massive, and as the wins keep getting ticked off by Arsenal, it is going to get more difficult to catch them."

The Gunners will return to action on April 1 as a clash against Leeds United will be their first game following the international break. Manchester City, meanwhile, will host Liverpool in a blockbuster clash on the same day.

Arsene Wenger recently spoke about managing Arsenal

Arsene Wenger is rightfully considered one of the greatest managers to ever grace the Premier League. The Frenchman was in charge of the Gunners for 22 years, winning the league thrice, including the iconic 'Invincibles' season in 2003-04.

While he had tough times during the end of his tenure, there were glory days during the earlier days of his stint as well. Speaking about managing the Gunners, Wenger recently said (via the club's official website):

“I was the first foreign manager and completely unknown, There were a lot of sceptics – a belief that a foreign manager could never be successful in England, but it didn't disturb me. For me, it was a kind of opportunity to show people that I have the level to manage Arsenal Football Club."

He further said:

“I must say it changed my life completely. I think you cannot be at a big club and not try to give something special to your supporters.”

Unai Emery was appointed as the coach after Wenger left in 2018. Mikel Arteta took charge after Emery's tenure came to an end a year later.

