"I am going to upset some people" - Mark Schwarzer claims Chelsea transfer would be 'best thing' for Premier League superstar

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has controversially claimed that a move to Stamford Bridge would be the best thing for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. The English forward is linked with a departure from Spurs in the summer.

Kane, 29, has been in prolific form, scoring 18 goals in 29 games across competitions. He is renowned as one of the Premier League's greatest-ever strikers.

However, speculation has grown over his future at Tottenham, with his contract expiring in 2024. Schwarzer reckons a move to Chelsea would be in Kane's best interests (via BBC MOTD):

"I am going to upset some people. Why not Harry Kane? The best thing for Kane in this country now is Chelsea."

Those comments come at a time when Chelsea are currently ninth in the Premier League. They have undergone a rebuild under Graham Potter. The new cooperating owners (Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali) have spent over £500 million since taking over the club in May last year. The likes of Enzo Fernandez (£106.8 million), Mykhailo Mudryk (£88.5 million), and Wesley Fofana (£70 million) have joined the Blues revolution.

However, there is a feeling that Potter's side are still lacking a top center-forward. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was signed from Barcelona last summer for £10 million. He has managed just three goals in 18 games. Meanwhile, Kai Havertz has been used a false 9, but has only six goals in 27 matches to his name.

Goalscoring is Kane's specialty, and his potential signing would be a massive statement of intent. However, he is currently playing for a Spurs side who are better positioned than their London rivals. Antonio Conte's men are fifth in the league.

The England captain has been linked with a move to fourth-placed Manchester United. However, the Athletic reports that the striker is set to begin discussing a new deal with Spurs. Kane rose through the youth ranks at Tottenham before making 415 appearances, scoring 266 goals. He is yet to win a trophy wth the north London side.

Chelsea boss Potter praises Fernandez after debut against Fulham

Chelsea broke the British transfer record to sign Fernandez from Benfica on transfer deadline day. The Argentine midfielder debuted in the Blues' disappointing 0-0 draw with Fulham on Friday (February 3). He was impressive despite Potter's men failing to beat the Cottagers at Stamford Bridge.

The English coach has heaped praise on his new midfielder, saying that his you could see his quality from his performance against the Cottagers. He said (via Eurosport):

"I thought he (Fernandez) handled himself magnificently. Tough game, and you could see his quality, you could see what he'll bring to the team. Not easy for him or for us because he hasn't been with us that long, but i think you'll see how good he can be and how much he can influence the team."

The Argentine played the full game, made one key pass, won eight of 12 ground duels, and made six tackles. The Blues will hope he can help guide them up the table.

