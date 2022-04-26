“I have very good memories of him in terms of humanity” – Nuri Sahin responds in favor of one player after question about moments with Ronaldo or Messi

Sharing a football pitch with Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo is indeed a memorable experience for a footballer in the current era. Former Real Madrid midfielder Nuri Sahin remains grateful to have played on the same team as the former Los Blancos talisman during his playing days.

The Turkish midfielder teamed up with the Portuguese during their time together at the Santiago Bernabeu. Sahin spent three years contracted to Real Madrid, two of which were on loan. He made four appearances for the club in the 2011-12 season.

The former Borussia Dortmund player showered praise on 'CR7' while answering a question involving him and his eternal rival.

Sahin made the remark while answering questions from a few young students he met at an event recently. The 33-year-old was asked about his memories of the legends, to which he replied, as quoted by Footmac:

"I played on the same team as Ronaldo. I have memories with him. There was the World Cup in Germany. I was 16 years old and I was a Ronaldo fan."

"I asked my sponsor to introduce me to Ronaldo and we met. He gave me a jersey as a gift and I remember that day when we became teammates 5-6 years later. He said to me, 'You said you would be on the same team with me that day. I'm so glad it happened.''

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi and Ronaldo in their last ten games Messi and Ronaldo in their last ten games 👀 https://t.co/D4FzxUlOgQ

Sahin went further to hail Cristiano as a 'very, very big player'. He added that the Portuguese's stature as arguably the greatest player in history was not a hindrance and he has great memories of him.

The 33-year-old said:

"He is a very, very big player for me. He may be the greatest football player of all time, but I have very good memories of him in terms of humanity."

The GOAT debate rumbles on...

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's numbers this season

It goes without saying that both players have had rather average outings by their lofty standards with their respective clubs so far this season. Lionel Messi has bagged just nine goals and 13 assists for PSG in 30 appearances in all competitions.

Cristiano, meanwhile, has a record 22 goals and three assists to his name in 35 matches for Manchester United across all fronts. Although the Portuguese has had a slightly better outing, both players will be looking to raise their levels next term. The duo will look to bow out on a high as they face their twilight years.

