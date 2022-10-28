"I haven't got a clue" - Chris Sutton's prediction for Bournemouth vs Tottenham

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has shared his prediction for Tottenham Hotspur's away clash against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday (October 29).

While he's unconvinced with Spurs, Sutton has predicted a narrow win for the north London side. Tottenham are coming off an abysmal week. They're coming off losses to Manchester United and Newcastle United before drawing 1-1 at home against Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, also faced back-to-back league defeats, losing against Southampton and West Ham United.

While predicting the result of Spurs' clash with Bournemouth, Sutton said in his column for BBC that he's unsure how Spurs would perform, writing:

"This is a hard one, because I haven't got a clue what to expect from Tottenham at the moment. I was at their draw with Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday, but I don't know which side of Spurs we will see here - the team that toiled for most of the first half, or the one that ended the game so strongly and almost won it."

He added:

"It depends who plays - and I am really not convinced by Spurs from what I've seen of them lately anyway - but I think this one might go the same way as their last visit to the south coast, a 1-0 win at Brighton at the start of October. Tottenham weren't great that day either, but they found a way to win."

Sutton highlighted the VAR decisions that went against Bournemouth in their defeat to West Ham but predicted another loss for them against Spurs. He wrote:

"Bournemouth feel hard done by with the VAR decisions that went against them in their defeat by West Ham on Monday, but they have now lost two games on the bounce. The Cherries need something here, and with my record of predicting their results this season, it is probably good news for them that I am saying they will lose."

Prediction: Bournemouth 0-1 Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur's season so far

Antonio Conte's men began the season well, going unbeaten in seven games across competitions. However, they have now lost four out of 17 and drawn four.

Spurs are third in the Premier League, five points behind leaders Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

They're atop their UEFA Champions League group. However, they visit Marseille next week, where they must avoid defeat to qualify for the knockouts.

Poll : 0 votes