“I have not got a clue" - Manager claims Liverpool and Chelsea target could leave this summer

Southampton manager Russell Martin recently expressed his uncertainty about Liverpool and Chelsea target Romeo Lavia staying with the Saints this summer.

Liverpool are looking to add depth to their midfield as they gear up for their season opener against Chelsea, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson having departed. The Reds have identified 19-year-old Lavia as the primary candidate to fill the vacant defensive midfield position, but their initial offer was rejected by Southampton.

Chelsea are also reportedly interested in signing the Belgian midfielder as they look for someone to partner Enzo Fernandez.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of Southampton's Championship opener against Sheffield Wednesday, Martin acknowledged the possibility of Lavia's exit. He said (via This is Anfield):

“Do I think they [Lavia and James Ward-Prowse] will be Southampton player by the end of the window? I have not got a clue. What I hope and what I think are probably very different. It would be pointless to come out and say I think they will be here because ultimately I have no control over that. If they’re both not here or one of them isn’t it will be because the club and player have something that is beneficial for everyone.”

Several Premier League clubs have also shown interest in Saints midfielder James Ward-Prowse, who could leave the club this summer. Martin acknowledged the duo's contributions to the club, saying:

“I think it might continue to drag on, but both of them while they have been here have been great, at very different stages of their career.”

As things stand, Lavia is expected to play for the Saints in their upcoming match.

Liverpool join the race for Chelsea target Moises Caicedo

The Reds have reportedly entered the race to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer. The ongoing transfer window has been rife with speculations about Caicedo's potential departure from Brighton, and until now, Chelsea seemed to be the front-runners.

The Blues have had several offers rejected due to Brighton's steadfastness in their valuation, reportedly influenced by Declan Rice's £105m move to Arsenal.

According to sources at Football Insider, Liverpool have now entered the fray, providing stiff competition for Chelsea in the pursuit of Caicedo. The Reds have made contact with Brighton to express their interest in the young midfielder as they seek to bolster their options in the midfield department.