"I got progressively more angry during extra-time with Chelsea" - Gary Neville on his 'blue billion-pound bottlejob' line after EFL Cup final

Gary Neville recently elaborated upon his 'blue billion-pound bottlejob' comment after Chelsea's 1-0 loss to Liverpool in the EFL Cup final on February 25. He said that he became more and more frustrated with them as extra time progressed.

Neville's original comment came after full-time in the final at Wembley on Sunday. He referred to Chelsea's one billion pound spending spree on transfers since new owner Todd Boehly took over the club in the summer of 2022.

Neville recently backed up his comments by venting his frustration over the Blues' extra-time display. In "The Overlap" podcast, which he hosts with Jamie Carragher, Jill Scott, Ian Wright and Roy Keane, the former right-back said:

"I got progressively more angry during extra time with Chelsea, because initially I was going to use Boehly's name, but I didn't do because I didn't want to personalise it... and then I was like, 'Shall I say it? Is it too strong?' So I was thinking that as I was saying it... I felt as though it needed to be said."

Chelsea haven't won a single major trophy since American businessman Todd Boehly took over the club in May 2022. The likes of Enzo Fernandez (£106 million), Moises Caicedo (£115 million) and Mykhaylo Mudryk (£85 million) were signed for big transfer fees. However, they've failed to take the Blues to the next level so far as Boehly had envisioned.

They had an incredible chance to lift their first silverware in the Boehly era on Sunday. However, a 118th-minute header from Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk condemned them to defeat.

The west London side are still struggling in 11th place in the Premier League, with only 10 wins in 25 games. They still have a chance at winning a trophy this season in the form of the FA Cup though. They face Leicester City in the quarter-finals on March 16.

Chelsea eyeing up move for Championship star: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up a shock move for Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville in the summer, according to reports from TEAMtalk.

The 22-year-old Dutchman was substituted in Leeds' 3-2 loss against the Blues in the 79th minute of their FA Cup clash on February 28. He had a lively cameo against his suitors in their fifth-round clash of the competition at Stamford Bridge. He has been enjoying a standout 2023-24 season, having scored 16 goals and assisted nine in 34 appearances for Leeds United.

The Blues have reportedly scouted the winger on multiple occasions this season. His current contract at Elland Road runs till 2026, making a potential transfer tricky. However, they are positive that they can bring Summerville to Stamford Bridge.

The west London side are expected to face strong competition for his signature. Several top European sides, including fellow Premier League giants Liverpool, are said to be interested in his services.