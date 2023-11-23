"I have got a sneaky feeling" - Chris Sutton makes surprise prediction for Everton vs Manchester United

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has backed Everton to defeat Manchester United in their upcoming Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Sunday, November 26.

The Red Devils have had a mixed start to their campaign. Despite being sixth in the Premier League table with 21 points from 12 games, Erik ten Hag's style of play has been heavily criticized due to his side losing nine out of their 18 games across all competitions.

In contrast, Everton have been in good form, winning three out of their last five league games. Unfortunately, their 10-point deduction due to breaching financial sustainability rules means they are in 19th place with just four points.

Even though the Toffees' morale will be low, Sutton has backed them to defeat Manchester United on Sunday. Providing his prediction for the fixture, he wrote (via BBC Sport):

"Everton are in a relegation battle now, but I still think they will be good enough to stay up. There is a lot of talk about how their points deduction will galvanise the whole club but I think there is a chance the occasion could suit Manchester United because there is going to be a powder keg atmosphere at Goodison Park on Sunday."

Sutton added:

"There is the risk that Everton's players could get over-excited, and they need to keep 11 players on the field. I am sure that will be the message from their manager Sean Dyche too and, if they manage that, Everton have a very good chance of winning this game. Their recent form has been very good."

"Results-wise, Manchester United have been doing better than anyone, with four wins in their past five league games, but if you have seen them play this season you will know they have mostly been awful."

The 50-year-old concluded:

"I have got a sneaky feeling they will benefit from all the fervour around Everton at the moment and somehow find a way of winning this game too, but I believe in fairytales, which is why I am going with an Everton victory. Goodison will be absolutely bouncing if I am right."

Sutton's Prediction: 2-1

Manchester United set to give green light to allow key defender to leave January transfer window: Reports

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg (via @UnitedStandMUFC), Manchester United are aware that Raphael Varane is unhappy with his current situation at the club. They are reportedly willing to sanction a permanent move in the January transfer window with a loan deal not being an option.

Varane has struggled for form this season and has made just 12 appearances across all competitions. Despite being Erik ten Hag's number-one choice centre-back last season, the Frenchman has been benched in their previous five games across all competitions, with Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire being preferred in the starting XI.

Bayern Munich are reportedly monitoring Varane's situation and could potentially make a move for him in the upcoming transfer window. Manchester United are said to be looking for €20-30 million for his exit.