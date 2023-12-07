“I got a few stitches but I’ll bounce back” - Liverpool star provides injury update after 2-0 Sheffield United win

Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister provided an injury update after his team's 2-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League on Wednesday (6 December).

The Argentina international hit the ground in the fifth minute after a rash challenge from Vinicius Souza. He needed medical assistance after a couple of minutes of stoppages, he was adjudged okay to continue.

Mac Allister was brought down once again, this time by Jayden Bogle, in the 50th minute of the game but did not need medical assistance to carry on. Seven minutes later, he hit the deck for the third time in the game, and by then, Jurgen Klopp had seen enough.

The 24-year-old central midfielder was taken off in place of Curtis Jones, with the Reds fans worrying about the former's injury status. He has now dropped an injury update, confirming that he is 'fine' and that he will 'bounce back soon'.

Mac Allister's Instagram post read:

"Everything's fine. I got a few stitches, but I'll bounce back soon. We keep going. Come on, @liverpoolfc! ⚔️💪🏻"

Mac Allister signed for Liverpool from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer for £37 million and has since been shuffled between the defensive and central midfield positions. He has played 18 times for his new club so far, registering a goal and two assists.

Mac Allister's first goal for Liverpool was a goal-of-the-season contender and came in the 4-3 win against Fulham on 3 December. The former Brighton man hit a stunning long-range effort into the top right corner, giving goalkeeper Bernd Leno no chance and putting his team 2-1 up in the 38th minute.

Liverpool boss speaks on Alexis Mac Allister injury after Sheffield United win

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alexis Mac Allister had a cut on his knee which led to his premature substitution in the 2-0 win against Sheffield United.

Speaking after the game, the German manager said, via the club's official website:

"Macca [Mac Allister], it was a shame. Early, he stepped on his knee, there was a cut. As long as the wound was open, we just strapped it, obviously it was painful but he could play.

"Then we stitched it but then obviously it got a bit tighter there and then he couldn’t move anymore. Now we have to see how long that will take. I hope not too long."

It is unclear if the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner will be fit to play in Liverpool's Premier League game against Crystal Palace on 9 December. The Reds, meanwhile, stayed second in the table after goals from Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai handed them a crucial win at Bramall Lane.