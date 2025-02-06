  • home icon
  • Football
  • Manchester United
  • “I should have gotten into a taxi” - Ex-Manchester United and Barcelona star Memphis Depay issues apology after suspended prison sentence

“I should have gotten into a taxi” - Ex-Manchester United and Barcelona star Memphis Depay issues apology after suspended prison sentence

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Feb 06, 2025 11:08 GMT
Corinthians v Bahia - Brasileirao 2024 - Source: Getty
Former Barcelona and Manchester United star Memphis Depay

Former Barcelona and Manchester United forward Memphis Depay has shared a message on social media following his suspended prison sentence. The Dutchman was caught driving under the influence while holidaying in Monaco last August.

Following a breath analysis test, a blood alcohol level of 1.01 per milliliter was detected, which was above the acceptable limit in Monaco. Depay was handed a four-month suspended sentence by a court on Wednesday, as well as a two-year driving ban in Monaco and a €9000 fine.

Following the verdict, Depay issued an apology on Instagram.

"I would like to apologise here. Last summer, during my vacation in Monaco, I made a mistake and decided to drive home after having a drink in a restaurant. I should have gotten into a taxi instead, but I didn't," wrote Depay.
also-read-trending Trending

He continued:

"That's why I want to apologise and take full responsibility for my actions. 2024 was a year of lessons and I will definitely learn from this. In 2025, we will do better."
Memphis Depay issues an apology. (Image Credit: memphisdepay via Instagram)
Memphis Depay issues an apology. (Image Credit: memphisdepay via Instagram)

Depay arrived at Manchester United in the summer of 2015 from PSV Eindhoven but failed to live up to expectations. He left for Lyon in January 2017, before ending up in Barcelona in the summer of 2021 as a free agent. The Dutchman moved to Atletico Madrid two years later, before joining Corinthians this summer.

Will Barcelona sign a Manchester United star this summer?

Hansi Flick
Hansi Flick

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford dreams of joining Barcelona this summer, according to TEAMtalk. The English forward left the Red Devils this summer to join Aston Villa on a six-month loan.

Rashford has fallen out of favor with Ruben Amorim and is no longer part of the Portuguese's plans at Old Trafford. Manchester United are apparently ready to offload him permanently this summer.

Barcelona were keen to secure his services this month but failed to script a deal. The LaLiga giants remain eager to improve their attack, with Robert Lewandowski set to turn 37 in August.

Meanwhile, Ansu Fati's future at Camp Nou also remains uncertain. Despite his recent struggles, Rashford's stock remains high and he will have a chance to prove his naysayers wrong at Villa Park.

Interestingly, the Villans have a £40m option to sign Marcus Rashford permanently this summer. However, the player wants to leave Aston Villa at the end of the season and join Barcelona instead. The Englishman has registered 138 goals from 426 games for Manchester United.

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी