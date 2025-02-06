“I should have gotten into a taxi” - Ex-Manchester United and Barcelona star Memphis Depay issues apology after suspended prison sentence

Former Barcelona and Manchester United forward Memphis Depay has shared a message on social media following his suspended prison sentence. The Dutchman was caught driving under the influence while holidaying in Monaco last August.

Following a breath analysis test, a blood alcohol level of 1.01 per milliliter was detected, which was above the acceptable limit in Monaco. Depay was handed a four-month suspended sentence by a court on Wednesday, as well as a two-year driving ban in Monaco and a €9000 fine.

Following the verdict, Depay issued an apology on Instagram.

"I would like to apologise here. Last summer, during my vacation in Monaco, I made a mistake and decided to drive home after having a drink in a restaurant. I should have gotten into a taxi instead, but I didn't," wrote Depay.

He continued:

"That's why I want to apologise and take full responsibility for my actions. 2024 was a year of lessons and I will definitely learn from this. In 2025, we will do better."

Memphis Depay issues an apology. (Image Credit: memphisdepay via Instagram)

Depay arrived at Manchester United in the summer of 2015 from PSV Eindhoven but failed to live up to expectations. He left for Lyon in January 2017, before ending up in Barcelona in the summer of 2021 as a free agent. The Dutchman moved to Atletico Madrid two years later, before joining Corinthians this summer.

Will Barcelona sign a Manchester United star this summer?

Hansi Flick

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford dreams of joining Barcelona this summer, according to TEAMtalk. The English forward left the Red Devils this summer to join Aston Villa on a six-month loan.

Rashford has fallen out of favor with Ruben Amorim and is no longer part of the Portuguese's plans at Old Trafford. Manchester United are apparently ready to offload him permanently this summer.

Barcelona were keen to secure his services this month but failed to script a deal. The LaLiga giants remain eager to improve their attack, with Robert Lewandowski set to turn 37 in August.

Meanwhile, Ansu Fati's future at Camp Nou also remains uncertain. Despite his recent struggles, Rashford's stock remains high and he will have a chance to prove his naysayers wrong at Villa Park.

Interestingly, the Villans have a £40m option to sign Marcus Rashford permanently this summer. However, the player wants to leave Aston Villa at the end of the season and join Barcelona instead. The Englishman has registered 138 goals from 426 games for Manchester United.

