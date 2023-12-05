"I cannot guarantee that nobody is going to be leaving in January" - Mikel Arteta refuses to rule out Arsenal star's departure

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has refused to rule out Aaron Ramsdale's departure in January amid reported interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

It would not come as a surprise to Gunners faithful that the English goalkeeper would be seeking a move away from the Emirates soon. Following Brentford loanee David Raya's arrival last summer, Ramsdale has lost his place in Arsenal's starting XI.

Ramsdale has managed just five Premier League appearances this season, while he is yet to feature in the Champions League. Claiming that he still wants the 25-year-old custodian to remain at Arsenal, Arteta said (via Goal):

"I want Aaron with us. I am very happy to have two very, very good goalkeepers. We want to be better, so we want to add to what we already have. That's the intention that we have."

"I cannot tell you that any Arsenal player is not going to leave in January. Or he is to stay here for the next three years. I won't say that no player is going to go to Newcastle. Or no member of the staff either. I won't say it," he continued.

"If you say yes or no, I won't say it. I cannot guarantee that nobody is going to be leaving in January. For Newcastle or any other club. So it is a no," Arteta added.

Since joining Arsenal from Sheffield United in the summer of 2021 for a reported fee of €28 million, Ramsdale has represented the Gunners 86 times across competitions, keeping 32 clean sheets in the process.

Rio Ferdinand claims Aaron Ramsdale will continue to be Arsenal's number two

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand delivered his verdict on Aaron Ramsdale potentially fighting for the number one spot in between the sticks for Arsenal. The English custodian started his first Premier League match in nine games during his side's 1-0 win against Brentford on November 25.

With summer signing David Raya unable to face his parent club, Ramsdale failed to deliver a noteworthy performance. He nearly gifted the Bees a goal in the 13th minute after holding on to the ball for too long. Ramsdale was lucky to see Bryan Mbeumo's shot saved on the line by Declan Rice and Yoane Wissa's follow-up go wide.

Addressing Ramsdale and his ability to earn a place in the starting XI, Ferdinand said after the aforementioned match (via Eurosport):

"I think no matter what Ramsdale does today, he's the number two at Arsenal, regardless of what the manager says publicly."

Raya has been the overwhelming favorite between the sticks for the Gunners this season. He has mane 14 appearances across competitions, keeping seven clean sheets and conceding just 10 goals.