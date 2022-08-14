"I guess it's a no-brainer" - Ex-Premier League striker says Arsenal star could join Manchester City for a huge fee

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney could be on his way to Manchester City if the price is right.

It was reported by Football.London earlier this week that the Cityzens are plotting revenge on the Gunners after allowing them to sign Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

As per ESPN, Pep Guardiola's side are set to sign Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht but Football Insider claims that they are still in the market for a senior left-back.

As per Football Insider, Renan Lodi, Raphael Guerreiro, and Borna Sosa are all being monitored along with Tierney.

Noel Whelan has claimed that Arsenal might consider selling Tierney for the right price, with the Scotsman becoming second-choice behind summer signing Zinchenko.

However, Whelan has also mentioned the importance of having two quality options in the left-back position. He told Football Insider:

“I don’t think there’d be any harm if Arsenal were to sell him. They’ve made it abundantly clear that Zinchenko is their first choice, hence why he started against Palace and Leicester with Tierney on the bench.

“But at the same time, Arteta will know that he needs more than one full-back for the whole season.

“The whole idea of signing Zinchenko was to give that competition, but also to have the option of pushing him further forward."

Whelan has claimed that even though Mikel Arteta would not want to lose his squad depth, he could consider selling Tierney if the price is right. He added:

“They’re in Europe, they’re in cup competitions, they’ll be vying for the top four places – they’ll need as many players as they can get. If they can get the right price from City, then I guess it’s a no-brainer.

“They can set a huge price, at whatever they want – and it’s a price you might not get for him next season.”

Manchester City's chances of landing Arsenal defender are fairly remote

Despite landing Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer, it is unlikely that the Gunners will entertain any offers for Tierney this summer.

Letting the Scotsman depart for Manchester City will effectively make them go back to square one as the purpose of bringing Zinchenko was to have enough depth.

Doc @karthikadhaigal Tomiyasu,Fabio Vieria,Emile Smith Rowe and Kieran Tierney all in full training Tomiyasu,Fabio Vieria,Emile Smith Rowe and Kieran Tierney all in full training https://t.co/XShBIzAQmQ

Tierney has missed a total of 48 games since his move to the Emirates from Celtic back in 2019 but when fit, he is clearly one of the very best in his position.

If Arteta had plans to sell Tierney, he probably would not have allowed Nuno Tavares to join Marseille on loan.

It will probably be in Manchester City's best interests if they shift their attention to alternate targets if they look to land an experienced left-back this summer.

