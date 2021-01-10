“I am gutted” – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gives update on Gabriel Martinelli’s injury

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was devastated after Gabriel Martinelli picked up an injury during the warm-up before the FA Cup third-round game against Newcastle United. However, the Spaniard did add that he was hopeful the injury was not too serious.

Arteta took charge at Arsenal after Unai Emery was sacked midway through the 2019/20 season. The Spaniard ended the season by lifting the FA Cup and the Emirates was ripe with excitement ahead of his first full season.

Unfortunately, the Gunners have struggled this term and were dangerously sliding down the table at one point. That poor run of form has been addressed with back-to-back wins in recent games. However, the injury to a promising player who had just returned from the sidelines left the manager frustrated.

Speaking after the 2-0 victory over Newcastle United, the Arsenal manager said the incident had left him terribly upset and revealed Gabriel Martinelli was in tears after picking up the injury.

“I am gutted. I was in my office before the game and one of the medical staff came in and said he twisted his ankle. He was in tears and in a lot of pain. We're going to see how he is but he didn't look good. He was in pain. He's a character that he wants to play the next game, hopefully, it's not too serious” said Arteta

The 19-year-old was warming up before the game when he appeared to accidentally twist his foot. Gabriel Martinelli received treatment on the pitch, but it was soon clear that he was not fit enough to take the field. The Brazilian was immediately omitted from the starting eleven and Reiss Nelson was drafted in as his replacement.

Arsenal awaiting updates regarding the extent of Gabriel Martinelli’s injury

Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli had just returned to full fitness in December, after spending six months on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

Arsenal now fear that he might be facing another lengthy spell away from the squad. The Gunners are currently awaiting an update on the extent of his injury and another prolonged absence could be a big blow to Arteta.

The Spaniard is trying to get Arsenal’s season back on track after an underwhelming start and Martinelli’s absence could hurt his plans. The Brazilian scored 10 times last season and has one assist in five games so far in the current campaign.