"I am only half the price of you, so I haven't got the pressure" - Jack Grealish explains what new Manchester City signing Erling Haaland told him

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has revealed the conversation he had with the new club signing Erling Haaland.

Grealish endured a disappointing debut campaign for City following his club-record move from Aston Villa last summer, scoring just six goals in 38 appearances.

According to Sky Sports, the Cityzens signed Haaland for £51.1 million, which is roughly half of what they paid for Grealish. The 21-year-old forward was quick to remind the England international of this fact, as Grealish told The Sun:

“Erling has looked good in training and once he reaches full fitness will be unstoppable.

“I can’t wait to play with him and I’m really looking forward to it. He actually said to me, ‘I’m only half the price of you so I haven’t got the pressure!’.

The 27-year-old further added:

“Obviously, it’s always going to be big expectations but nowadays you have to deal with it. I suppose if he misses a chance or whatever then people are always going to have something to say. I’ve had to get used to it myself.”

Grealish also stated that the pair carpooled together at the beginning of Haaland's spell at Manchester City, as he explained:

“He is a great guy, brilliant. The first day that I met him we took a car together and even after that ride I thought, ‘What a guy’. He’s so down to earth and quite up front with the way he is. You get used to that.”

Jack Grealish compares new Manchester City forward to Premier League legend

Another of Manchester City's new signings this summer is 22-year-old Argentina striker Julian Alvarez, who has turned heads with his performances at River Plate in recent years.

The young striker was impressive during his team's pre-season clash against Mexican side Clube America, which City won 2-1.

Grealish was full of praise for his new South American teammate and even compared him to a legendary Premier League forward. The Englishman said:

“Julian was brilliant. He actually reminds me of Jamie Vardy, the way he presses, can finish and runs in behind.”

Manager Pep Guardiola will be hoping Alvarez makes at least half the impact at Manchester City that Vardy has made at Leicester. The veteran forward has scored 153 Premier League goals over the past decade and is well-known for his intense pressing and defending from the front.

