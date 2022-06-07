 "I would be happier for Messi than for myself" - Leandro Paredes speaks about importance of winning the World Cup to Argentina and Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Leandro Paredes is determined to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina for Lionel Messi. The 27-year-old midfielder has claimed that he would be happier for Messi than himself if they manage to win the title in Qatar later this year.

Speaking in an interview with Radio La Red (via Mundo Albiceleste), Paredes was quoted as saying the following:

"If we win the World Cup, I would be happier for Messi than I would be for myself. Hopefully it will not be Messi’s last World Cup. It’s difficult to go through four more years to play a World Cup. Let him play as a number five and I’ll move back, haha."

Paredes has also stated that only Lionel Messi is currently a guaranteed starter in the Argentina national team. The PSG midfielder added:

“I feel the support but I’m not undisputed (starter). The only one is Leo Messi. The rest of us have to show that we are at the level of the national team. Dibu, Cuti, Rodri, Gio and Lautaro have been doing well for a long time. But only Messi is undisputed."

The 2022 World Cup could very well be Lionel Messi's last opportunity to win the coveted trophy with Argentina. The seven-time Ballon d'Or came agonizingly close to winning the World Cup in 2014 only for La Albiceleste to lose 1-0 to Germany after extra-time in the final.

Argentina have been drawn alongside Saudi Arabia, Poland and Mexico in the group stages of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. They will be expected to qualify out of this group with ease based on their current form.

Lionel Messi has enjoyed a great international break with Argentina so far

The ongoing international break has been extremely fruitful for Lionel Messi and Argentina.

The break started with the two-time world champions beating Italy in the 2022 Finalissima at Wembley Stadium on June 1. The 34-year-old forward provided two assists in a 3-0 victory for La Albiceleste and was named the Player of the Match for his performance.

Lionel Messi then scored all the goals in a 5-0 victory over Estonia in an international friendly. This was the second time in his career that Messi has scored five times in a single match. He previously accomplished the feat while playing for Barcelona against Bayer Leverkusen in a UEFA Champions League game back in 2012.

