"I would be happily surprised" - Gus Poyet says ex-Premier League striker would be 'perfect' for Chelsea 

Former Chelsea midfielder Gus Poyet has opined that signing Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer could be a good move for the Blues. However, he also stated that he would be surprised if a move does happen.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been linked with the former Arsenal striker this summer (via football.london).

The Gabon international only joined Barcelona in January 2022. He finished as the club's joint-top goal-scorer last season with 13 goals from 23 games across all competitions along with Memphis Depay. However, Robert Lewandowski's arrival from Bayern Munich could see his playing time decline this season.

Aubameyang, 33, has played in the Premier League for over three years with Arsenal, scoring 68 goals in 128 league matches. He has also worked with Tuchel during their time together at Borussia Dortmund.

Squawka @Squawka Only Kylian Mbappé (83) has scored more goals for Thomas Tuchel in his managerial career than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (79). 🫂 Only Kylian Mbappé (83) has scored more goals for Thomas Tuchel in his managerial career than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (79). 🫂 https://t.co/iwp51m5VH5

When asked if it could be a good signing for the Blues, Poyet told Lord Ping:

"No doubt. Aubameyang would be perfect. He looks happy and back to his best scoring goals. I do not know why this summer Chelsea and Barcelona are constantly trying to sign the same players and steal from each other. They are not similar clubs, but they are trying to buy the exact same players."

He added:

"But I can't see the Aubameyang signing happening but I would be happily surprised."

Chelsea and Barcelona have encountered each other multiple times this summer. Andreas Christensen joined the Spanish giants after the expiration of his contract with the west London club.

The Blaugrana also signed Jules Kounde and Raphinha, two players for whom the Blues also put in a bid.

Aubameyang could be another name on the list for a transfer involving both clubs this summer.

Chelsea could get the nod to sign Aubameyang this summer

As per the aforementioned football.london report, Barcelona only want to sell one of Aubameyang and Depay this summer. The latter is close to joining Juventus.

However, the Blues are pushing to bring the Gabon international to Stamford Bridge.

Spanish football expert Alvaro Montero also confirmed to Sky Sports:

"If Chelsea for instance comes with 15 or 20 million euros, this economical situation in Barcelona, maybe they have to convince Xavi and the player that leaving is going to be the best option for them."

Tuchel's side arguably need to sign a striker this summer. With Romelu Lukaku on loan at Inter Milan and Timo Werner re-joining RB Leipzig permanently, the Blues are short of centre-forwards right now. Armando Broja, who recently returned to the club after his loan spell at Southampton, arguably remains the only striker in the side.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Thank you and good luck in Germany, Timo! Thank you and good luck in Germany, Timo! 💙 https://t.co/lKunDCrZkM

Chelsea started their 2022-23 Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on August 6. They will hope to continue their winning run when they take on Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 14.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury