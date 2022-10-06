“I was happy with the fans at City as well but it’s different” – Gabriel Jesus reveals how Arsenal fans have made him feel loved since joining from Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus has discussed how Arsenal fans have made him feel, compared to how he felt at Manchester City.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a tremendous start to life at the Emirates Stadium, netting five goals and providing three assists in eight Premier League games so far this term. The Gunners are currently atop the league table after winning seven of their eight top-flight encounters.

Jesus enjoyed great success at Manchester City, where he scored 95 times in 236 appearances, while also helping the Cityzens win four Premier League titles. However, the Brazilian international has taken his game to another level under Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

When asked to compare how the fans have treated him at both of his clubs in England, Jesus told BT Sport:

“I was talking with the players, with Edu, we worked together in the national team and we are a little bit close. In the first few days when I signed here, I went to a Brazilian restaurant and I was waiting for my car outside and a lot of Arsenal fans came to say welcome. It’s different from City, of course."

"City had a lot of impact in the last 10-15 or 20 years and Arsenal had a lot [of success] before that. I felt that welcome [from the fans], the way they came to talk with me to say, ‘Welcome, we are with you, supporting you till the end.' I was happy with the fans at City as well but it’s different.”

Gabriel Jesus' rival discusses lack of game time at Arsenal this season

Despite an excellent finish to last season, Eddie Nketiah is yet to start a Premier League game this term and hasn't scored in any of his eight substitute appearances.

The Englishman signed a new five-year contract to stay at Arsenal over the summer. He recently claimed he is not in competition with the club's new number nine.

Speaking ahead of the Gunners' Europa League clash against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday (October 6), Nketiah told a press conference (as per The Metro):

"He’s (Jesus) a great player. He’s good to play alongside and watch. He’s had a really good start and he’s a great guy off the pitch so I’m really happy for him. I don’t really see it as me versus him, it’s about whatever’s best for the team."

"There will be times when we play together. We’ve shown that we can play together. The times we played in pre-season and I played with him, we showed that we can combine."

