"I am very happy to be here" - Barcelona superstar rules out exit from club amid transfer rumors

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has dismissed the chances of him potentially leaving the Azulgrana in the summer.

Araujo, 24, is a key player for La Blaugrana and has been a rock at the back for the club in recent seasons. The Uruguayan, however, has been linked with exit rumors.

Bayern Munich were heavily linked with a move for Araujo in January. A transfer, though, didn't materialize and Araujo has now reaffirmed his commitment to the Catalan club. He told TNT Mexico (via Barca Universal):

“I am very well, my family is very well, I am very well in Barcelona, I am very happy here, I have been here for almost five years and I show that every time I wear this shirt on the pitch and I will always do it, I am very happy to be here.”

Araujo, when further pressured about a rumored summer exit, said:

“No, no, I’m very happy here at Barcelona.”

Araujo joined La Blaugrana in 2020 and has since made 140 appearances across all competitions. This season, Araujo has made 27 appearances across all competitions, helping the Catalan club keep seven clean sheets. His current deal with Barca runs until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Barcelona manager Xavi speaks about Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo is a key player in Xavi's Barcelona set-up. Along with the likes of Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen, the defender is an indispensable part of the back line.

Xavi has now emphasized Araujo's importance to the team, terming him a leader in the dressing room. The Spaniard said in a recent press conference (via Barca Universal):

“For me, there is no doubt. Araujo is the present and the future of Barça. He is already one of the captains and a leader in the dressing room. He is a fundamental player for the future of the club.”

Barca reportedly plan on handing Araujo a new contract proposal with improved wages. Deco has already discussed with the player's agents earlier this month on the same.