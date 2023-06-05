"I am happy with him" - Xavi praises Barcelona star for his performances this season

Barcelona coach Xavi has lauded Ansu Fati for popping up with important performances in the 2022-23 season but refused to end speculation about the forward’s future.

Fati spent the 2022-23 season primarily playing second fiddle to Gavi, who occupied an advanced role in Xavi’s system, and Ferran Torres. Earlier this year, Ansu Fati’s father talked about his son’s lack of playing time, stating that he would have taken the attacker to a different team if he'd agreed. Barca also do not seem super determined to keep Fati, with Football Insider claiming that they could agree to sell the La Masia graduate if the right offer comes along.

Amid speculation about the 20-year-old’s future, Xavi has praised him for turning up in important moments but admitted that he was not certain to stay. The Spanish tactician said (via SPORT):

“I am happy with him. I give him a notable. Ansu's season has been good, like everyone's. I have congratulated them before the games. They have all added up and have been important at some point.

“There are his goals, assists... I can't advance anything about what will happen. This week we are going to decide things.”

Fati featured in 36 La Liga games in the 2022-23 season, scoring seven goals and claiming four assists. Out of his 36 league appearances, 24 came from the bench. His contract with the club expires in June 2027.

Ansu Fati was one of Barcelona’s better players in defeat to Celta Vigo

La Liga winners Barcelona ended their season on a sour note, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Celta Vigo in their last match of the season on June 4. The hosts drew first blood at the Abanca-Balaidos Stadium in the 42nd minute, with Gabriel Veiga finding the back of the net. Veiga doubled Celta’s tally in the 65th minute to send the home fans into pandemonium.

Fati, who was brought in for Ferran Torres in the 63rd minute, cut the deficit in half in the 79th minute. He darted into the box to meet Ousmane Dembele’s teasing cross, guiding it past the keeper down the center of the goal. His goal pushed Celta back, but Barcelona could not make the most of their superiority, ultimately losing 2-1.

Fati ended the game with six of seven accurate passes. He also won two of three ground duels and attempted two dribbles.

