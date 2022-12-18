“I am happy” – Luka Modric addresses retirement plans after 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place finish with Croatia 

Luka Modric has shared his future plans following Croatia's win over Morocco in the FIFA World Cup third-place play-off today (December 17).

The legendary midfielder led his side to a third-place finish in the Qatar tournament as the Vatreni beat the Atlas Lions 2-1. This is certainly a great achievement for the 2018 runner-ups, as they were on the cusp of elimination in the group stage.

Modric, 37, might have made his final appearance at the Mundial. There's also speculation about his future with the national team, but he has denied such claims. Speaking after the game against Morocco, the Real Madrid midfielder told beIN Sports:

"About my future. I don't know if I will play at Euro 2024 in Germany. We will see. I need to go step by step. I am enjoying the national team. I am happy. I still think I can perform at a high level."

He added:

"I want to continue at least until the Nations League, and then after (that), there will be time to think about the Euros. Now it's go step by step and continue at least until the Nations League, and after (that), we will see."

Modric failed to provide a goal contribution at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, his partnership with Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic helped Croatia finish third.

Zlatko Dalic on Luka Modric's future after Croatia's third-place finish at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic hopes that Modric would continue with the team after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He said:

"He's our captain; he's our big boss. He played fantastic this tournament at 37 years old; he played like he was 20. Some people think this is the end, but I think Luka Modric stays with us a long time."

When asked if the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner would be in Croatia's squad for the 2024 European Championship, Dalic said:

"I hope (he's there)."

The veteran midfielder has earned 162 caps for Croatia, scoring 23 goals and providing 25 assists.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man has certainly seen a major turn of fortunes since being named the Worst Signing of the Year in 2013 after joining Real Madrid. He has played 454 games for Los Blancos, registering 36 goals and 74 assists.

He has won five UEFA Champions League and three La Liga titles, among other honours.

