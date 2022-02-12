“I am very happy here so why not?” – Chelsea defender admits he is willing to sign new contract

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has opened up on his future at the club as speculations continue to link him with a move.

Alonso, 31, was on the fringes of first-team football at Stamford Bridge under former manager Frank Lampard. But Thomas Tuchel's arrival at the club in early 2021 has seen an improvement in the left-back's first-team opportunities.

Ben Chilwell's current injury crisis has given Alonso a lengthy run of games with the Spaniard having recorded 18 Premier League appearances thus far for the Blues this season.

"Why not [stay longer at Chelsea]? For me, I still have another year-and-a-half on my contract". Marcos Alonso after Barcelona links: "I have always had interest from other clubs but, to be honest, it was never my intention to leave Chelsea", @NizaarKinsella reports.

Rumors have emerged of Barcelona's interest in Alonso. But the Spanish left-back remains content at Stamford Bridge.

He responded to an interviewer's question prior to the side's Club World Cup final against Palmeiras on Saturday with regard to signing a new contract at Chelsea by simply stating:

"Why not?"

Reports claim Alonso would cost any interested side £24 million. But Chelsea would be remiss to let Alonso's experience go with the defender providing great cover for the usually selected Chilwell.

The Spanish defender has filled the void left by Chilwell remarkably well and is a constant goal threat, particularly from dead ball situations.

Will Chelsea eventually replace Alonso?

Sosa has been linked with the current Champions League holders

Despite Alonso's apparent willingness to sign a new deal with the side, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovic has never been one to persist with veteran players.

Thiago Silva, 37, is an anomaly as his performances have seen him be regarded as one the EPL's best defenders.

So perhaps the London outfit will be on the lookout for a new left-back to challenge Ben Chilwell.

One player linked with a move to Tuchel's side is Marc Cucurella of Brighton & Hove Albion. The Spanish defender only joined the Seagulls last August.

But his brilliant performances for Graham Potter's team have led to interest in his services, with the Blues reportedly keen to take the defender to west London.

The Blues have also reportedly shown an interest in signing Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa.

The Blues have also reportedly shown an interest in signing Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa.

The defender, who was born in Croatia but has switched allegiance to Germany, has been highly impressive for the Bundesliga outfit this season.

A fee of £25 million is being touted for the Stuttgart man who Tuchel is keeping a close eye on.

