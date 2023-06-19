"I had a hard time stomaching it" - Antoine Griezmann opens up on France captaincy snub and details relationship with PSG's Kylian Mbappe

Forward Antoine Griezmann recently admitted that the France captaincy snub was tough but insisted that he is completely behind Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Kylian Mbappe.

Les Bleus former captain Hugo Lloris retired from international football earlier this year. Griezmann was perhaps the crowd favorite to take over the armband but manager Didier Deschamps picked Mbappe.

The Atletico Madrid man admitted that it was a tough decision but stated that he understood Deschamps' reasoning behind it. The 32-year-old acknowledged that he is in the twilight of his international career, telling Telefoot:

“It was hard to take, and tough. I’m 32 and, although I still have the legs, I know I’m reaching the end [of my career]. I had a hard time stomaching it for one or two days."

Griezmann, though, insisted that he has no hard feelings towards Kylian Mbappe and extended his support to the forward.

"I’m fully behind our captain Kylian. I won’t change anything, because that’s who I am," he said.

Griezmann has scored 43 goals and provided 36 assists in 120 games for France. He was a key player in their 2018 FIFA World Cup triumph, as he won the Silver Boot, scoring four goals. He also provided four assists in the tournament.

Kylian Mbappe insists he wants to stay at PSG for another year

Kylian Mbappe recently announced that he won't trigger a one-year extension clause in his contract with PSG, which is set to expire in 2024. He can now leave the club as a free agent next year.

As per multiple reports, though, the Parisian club are looking to cash in on the forward rather than losing him for free next year.

As per 90min, Real Madrid are highly interested in making another attempt to bring Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Frenchman was heavily linked with the Spanish giants last summer but he decided to extend his stay in Paris instead.

Amidst all these reports, the forward has stated, in an interview with Telefoot that he wishes to stay with Paris Saint-Germain next season.

"I have already said before that I’d stay [at PSG]. I have only decided to play at PSG next season. Many things can happen in a year, especially at a club like PSG," Mbappe said.

Kylian Mbappe is the Parisian club's all-time top scorer, with 212 goals in 260 games, along with 98 assists. He has won five Ligue 1 titles and three French Cups with the club, among other honors.

