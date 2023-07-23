New Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou recently spoke about his embarrassing moment with Real Madrid legend Ferenc Puskas when he drove him to a match in his car.

Last month, Tottenham Hotspur announced the Greek-Australian manager, Ange Postecoglou, as their new head coach. The 57-year-old's tenure at the Scottish Champions, Celtic, made him a prominent managerial figure in the eyes of the Premier League club.

Postecoglou holds the potential to transform a team and give great results. Tottenham hope that the former Celtic boss can be the perfect man to refix a scattered side following Carlo Ancelotti's unhappy departure.

The new Tottenham boss recently revealed that he once dropped Real Madrid legend, Ferenc Puskas, in his car which had a broken winder.

“I had the s***tiest old car, because I was on hardly any money. It was worth 500 quid at the time, didn't have a window winder because my mate had broken it the year before, and I'm driving one of the world's greatest players around in this car that's bloody embarrassing." Postecoglou said.

The incident took place during Puskas' managerial tenure at the South Melbourne Football Club between 1989-1992. Postecoglou played under the Hungarian icon.

During that time, the 57-year-old used to work as an unofficial driver and interpreter for Puskas because he knew how to speak English.

The former Celtic boss also stated that the Hungarian icon was really humble and calm during the whole incident.

“I’m in the club tracksuit, and I've got the jack and I'm on the middle of the highway. He didn't get out of the car. He stayed in the car. I'm going, 'Boss, d'ya mind just...' – because he was a big guy at the time – 'd'ya mind getting out?' And he goes, 'No, I'm not going anywhere." Postecoglou added.

Ange Postecoglu used to play as a central defender for South Melbourne in the late 1980s when Ferenc Puskas acted as their head coach.

Bayern Munich looks forward to completing the signing of Tottenham star

Tottenham's lynchpin, Harry Kane only has less than a year remaining on his contract with the club. Thus, the Lilywhites are currently in a precarious situation regarding the striker's future in London.

If they don't let Kane leave this summer, they might end up losing their main man for free next year. Amid all the chaos, Bayern Munich has emerged as a potential destination for the English attacker.

Following the failure of the Sadio Mane project, the German Champions are eager to find someone who can fill the boots of Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker joined Barcelona last summer.

It's been stated that Bayern Munich are confident about the Englishman's deal, and they'll finalize the offer in the early weeks of the coming month. According to Daily Mail, the German Champions are willing to sign the attacker on a four-year contract.

Tottenham value Kane at £100m, however, Bayern are yet to disclose their offer amount.

Having come through Spurs' academy, Kane is the club's all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 games. However, he is yet to win a single trophy, which could persuade him to join Bayern.