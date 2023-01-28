"I am not Harry Potter!" - Erik ten Hag comments on Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford and the role of Harry Maguire 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has commented on his star forward Marcus Rashford's scintillating run of form.

The England international has been on fire for the Red Devils this season and has scored 10 goals in his last 10 games.

The Manchester United number ten has already scored 18 goals in 29 games acorss competitions this season while also producing six assists.

However, Erik ten Hag has refused to take credit for the forward's upturn in form, claiming that he is not a magician.

The Manchester United boss has claimed that Marcus Rashford is enjoying his form as he has rediscovered his confidence. Ten Hag spoke ahead of Manchester United's FA Cup fourth-round tie with Reading on Saturday, as quoted by The Manchester Evening News:

"Something no one expects, some crazy stuff that has to be also in a team's fantasy and adventure. I am not Harry Potter! It's just confidence. Every player has to make and get his own confidence."

He added:

"He (Rashford) fought for this, he invested in this. Of course with my coaching staff, we bring in structures, especially in the way of play that give him routines that he needs to get into the right position."

"But finally, it's up to him, to the player, and when the player has the confidence then I'm convinced, in the way we are working - the way of play is most important but also the environment and the culture are also important - then the player can perform at his best."

Ten Hag has also opened up on the situation with skipper Harry Maguire insisting the Englishman is not his fifth-choice centre-back.

"No, he’s not fifth choice. But it’s up to him. I have to say he’s training very well, bringing quality and that is what I expect from all the players in the squad."

He continued:

"He has to fight for his position and things can change, sometimes also really quickly. I think he is making progress and it’s up to him."

Manchester United legend Roy Keane urges Marcus Rashford to make Cristiano Ronaldo demand with 'main man' claim

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has urged Marcus Rashford to become the main man at Old Trafford.

The former Red Devils skipper has claimed that Rashford has the quality to lead the Red Devils like Cristiano Ronaldo. Keane said:

"Marcus, what is he 25 years of age? This is where he's peaking now. Over the last few years he's played a lot of games for United, big games for England, and sometimes the penny drops for a player in terms of his decision-making and putting the ball in the back of the net. They've kind of needed him."

"This is the question mark I've had over Marcus the last few years - has he got that personality to step up to the plate? United have had some great strikers over the years - Ronaldo, [Ruud] van Nistelrooy, Andy Cole, Mark Hughes, the list goes on and on. I think United need someone like that and I hope Marcus is saying 'listen, I want that responsibility to be the main man."

He concluded:

"There's been question marks so stick your chest out, the last few years have been like really? Can he? He does it every now and again, but the best players turn up week in, week out. Now Marcus looks like he's enjoying that responsibility which is great to see."

