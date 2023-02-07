“I hate to say this” – Arsenal legend claims Australian manager is ‘ideal’ replacement for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Former Scottish professional player Charlie Nicholas has claimed that Greek-Australian manager Ange Postecoglou, who is currently with Celtic, is the ideal replacement for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

The Reds are going through a tough campaign this season, with their recent 3-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers leaving them 10th in the Premier League table.

While Klopp has turned the club's fortunes around since joining them in 2015, winning the Premier League and Champions League along with other cup titles, he has failed to control the team's slide this season.

Former Celtic and Arsenal player Nicholas has urged the club's owners to look to Scotland if they intend to replace Klopp in the summer. He said (via Scottish Daily Express):

"I would be concerned about the possible impact managerial change at Anfield could have on Ange Postecoglou. I know the Liverpool fans don’t want Klopp out but what happens if he turns around and says enough is enough?"

He added:

"Ange will have ambitions as well. Yes, he is at a top club [Celtic] but would a big club in a big league have even more pull? If Liverpool were to look for a manager then surely Ange would have to come into the equation. I hate to say this because I know a lot of my fellow Celtic fans won’t like me saying this but Ange would be ideal."

Klopp will be hoping to turn his team back on track when they face Everton in the Merseyside derby on Monday (February 13).

“I think Postecoglou’s going to be the next Liverpool manager, I really do, I think he’ll be the next Liverpool manager when Jurgen Klopp decides to go or Liverpool decide to part with him." Former Celtic star Paul Slane on Liverpool's next manager:“I think Postecoglou’s going to be the next Liverpool manager, I really do, I think he’ll be the next Liverpool manager when Jurgen Klopp decides to go or Liverpool decide to part with him." #lfc [liverpool echo] Former Celtic star Paul Slane on Liverpool's next manager:“I think Postecoglou’s going to be the next Liverpool manager, I really do, I think he’ll be the next Liverpool manager when Jurgen Klopp decides to go or Liverpool decide to part with him." #lfc [liverpool echo]

“This is Liverpool Football Club and you can’t do this” – Didi Hamann hits out at ‘petty’ Jurgen Klopp

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has criticized Jurgen Klopp for his harsh comments following his side's 3-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 4.

During the post-match presser, the German manager was questioned by a reporter on his side's tendency to start games slowly, to which Klopp lashed out and said:

"It’s very difficult to talk to you if I’m 100 per cent honest, I would prefer not to do that. You know why, for all the things you wrote."

GOAL @goal Jurgen Klopp refuses to talk to a reporter Jurgen Klopp refuses to talk to a reporter 😳 https://t.co/3atCBErYEM

Hamann believes the German's comments were unwarranted and that the reporter deserves an apology. He said:

"I found it very strange and petty. It was a perfectly good question to ask him and I think the least James [the reporter deserves is an apology. I think someone has to tell [Klopp] 'This is Liverpool Football Club and you can’t do this'. We have campaigns against bullying and you can’t have the manager behave the way he did."

