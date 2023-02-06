“This is Liverpool Football Club and you can’t do this” – Didi Hamann hits out at ‘petty’ Jurgen Klopp for comments after Wolves loss

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has lambasted Reds boss Jurgen Klopp for his harsh comments following his side's 3-0 Premier League loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 4.

During the post-match presser, the German manager was questioned by The Athletic reporter James Pearce on his side's tendency to start games slowly. Klopp lashed out at the journalist and replied:

"It’s very difficult to talk to you if I’m 100 per cent honest, I would prefer not to do that. You know why, for all the things you wrote."

Hamann believes the German boss' comments were unwarranted and that Pearce deserves an apology. He told talkSPORT:

"I found it very strange and petty and what he has to realise is that James Pearce and his family get bombarded with abusive messages since that incident because Klopp didn’t answer a question. It was a perfectly good question to ask him and I think the least James deserves is an apology."

Hamann added:

"Liverpool is a club that is based on respect and I think someone has to tell [Klopp] 'This is Liverpool Football Club and you can’t do this'. We have campaigns against bullying and you can’t have the Liverpool manager behave the way he did. I feel nobody at the club has the bottle to tell him, which I think they should."

Hamann explained that Klopp could've given a better answer rather than disrespecting a journalist:

"He might say ‘Well, if I got a few players then maybe I wouldn’t have to answer these questions’, so there might be a bit of a standoff. The way things are going at the moment, these things don’t help him and they certainly don’t help the club, which is above everything else."

He added:

"You can’t have a situation where the manager disrespects a very well respected journalist like he did to James Pearce."

Liverpool's brutal 3-0 loss to Wolves on Saturday at the Molineux Stadium continues a declining and worrying trend for Klopp's side this season.

The Reds remain in 10th place in the Premier League table, 11 points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United. They will look to regain some traction in the top-four race with a win in their home clash against rivals Everton on February 13.

"Not allowed to happen" - Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool's start to Wolves clash was 'horrible'

Liverpool's start to their Premier League clash against Wolves was certainly poor. Joel Matip scored an own goal and Craig Dawson netted against the Reds within 12 minutes.

Following the encounter, Klopp himself admitted that his side's performance was unacceptable. He said (via This is Anfield):

“Very frustrating, very disappointing. The start into the game was horrible, absolutely horrible; it was the opposite of what we wanted to do. The first 12 minutes, 2-0 down, is absolutely never helpful, but especially in our situation. It is absolutely not allowed to happen.”

“We just need to change it now, there’s no explanation. Change immediately in the next game”. Klopp on Liverpool situation: “There’s no excuse. I can’t explain it — first 15 minutes were horrible. It needs to be changed, I’m sorry”.“We just need to change it now, there’s no explanation. Change immediately in the next game”. Klopp on Liverpool situation: “There’s no excuse. I can’t explain it — first 15 minutes were horrible. It needs to be changed, I’m sorry”. 🔴 #LFC“We just need to change it now, there’s no explanation. Change immediately in the next game”. https://t.co/Neis5ezFuV

While their struggles in the English top tier continue, the Reds are also out of the FA Cup after being eliminated in the fourth round by Brighton & Hove Albion.

