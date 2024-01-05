"I hate singling players out" - David Seaman defends under-fire Arsenal star, details the real 'problem' with the Gunners this season

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman recently defended Oleksandr Zinchenko while pointing out the real problem with the Gunners' season so far.

The Ukraine international has faced some criticism for errors in games and questionable defending off late. Most recently, Zinchenko was in hot water for his poor one-on-one defending that led to Mohamed Salah's equalizer in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool (December 23).

After heading into Christmas on top of the Premier League standings, the Gunners have slipped to fourth following consecutive losses. Amid this worrying run of form, Seaman pointed out that Mikel Arteta's side have failed to put the ball in the back of the net despite creating sufficient chances.

When asked whether sending left-back Kieran Tierney out on loan to Real Sociedad was a mistake, the pundit said on his podcast (via Mtero):

"They’re different players. Kieran Tierney gives you more in defence, Oleksandr Zinchenko gives you more in attack when he drops into midfield.I know there’s been a lot of attention on him but it is about defending as a team. I hate singling players out."

In their 2-0 defeat to West Ham United (December 28), Arsenal managed 30 shots while registering 13 in the 2-1 loss to Fulham (December 31) and the draw at Liverpool.

Addressing the Gunners' poor conversion rate, Seaman added:

"When you look at the chances Arsenal have created… a lot of chances in those games around Christmas. What is it, 56 shots in three games? To have that many shots and have two goals in reply… that’s where the problem is: the scoring of goals."

Arteta's side have scored the fewest Premier League goals for sides in the top five this season (37) but are only behind Liverpool (18) for least goals conceded (20).

A look at Arsenal's front 3 ahead of the FA Cup clash against Liverpool

Gabriel Jesus (via Getty Images)

Arsenal's front three of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka haven't been at their scintillating best this season. Jesus has scored just three Premier League goals from 15 appearances this season.

Meanwhile, his compatriot Martinelli has produced just two league strikes and assists in 18 matches. Last year, the 22-year-old notched up 15 goals and five assists in the English top flight.

England international Saka has scored six goals and assisted seven in 19 Premier League appearances despite not being at his best. The Gunners will need their attacking trio to fire should they make it past Liverpool in their third-round FA Cup tie on Sunday (January 7).