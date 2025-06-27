“I haven’t been able to sleep at night” - Woman responds after fans tell her she looks like Chelsea ace Cole Palmer

A woman has claimed that she has not 'been able to sleep at night' after fans compared her likeness to Chelsea star Cole Palmer. The initial post that the woman made on TikTok has gone viral, with several supporters noticing the uncanny similarities between her and the England star.

A graduate of Manchester City's academy, Palmer moved to Stamford Bridge for a reported €47 million fee in September 2023 after being deemed as surplus at the Etihad. In his debut campaign with the Blues, the attacking midfielder surpassed all expectations and blossomed into a true star, racking up 27 goals and 15 assists in 48 appearances.

Although he suffered a slight dip in form in the 2024-25 campaign, he still remains one of the best players in European football. He has bagged 15 goals and 12 assists in 48 appearances thus far this season, but is yet to make a mark at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Palmer's on-field performances, a woman named Emily (@emlyhartnett on social media) has gone viral for her resemblance to him. On her TikTok video, she wrote (via Mirror):

"Someone told me I look like Cole Palmer once and I haven't been able to sleep at night since."

Palmer's Chelsea won two and lost one game in the group stage of the Club World Cup, qualifying to the Round of 16 after placing second in Group D behind Flamengo. They will face off against Portuguese side Benfica on Saturday, June 28, for a spot in the quarter-finals of the competition.

"He could be unstoppable" - Former England star Glen Johnson makes claim about Chelsea forward

Ex-England defender Glen Johnson has claimed that it is 'definitely worth keeping' star forward Noni Madueke at Chelsea.

The 23-year-old joined the Blues from Dutch side PSV for a reported €35 million fee in January 2023. Although he has showcased moments of brilliance, his performances have been largely inconsistent and uninspiring.

Madueke has racked up 20 goals and nine assists for Chelsea in 90 appearances across all competitions thus far. Johnson claimed that the numbers could improve significantly if the young forward gets 'into his head'.

Speaking to AceOdds, the 40-year-old said (via @Blue_Footy on X):

"I like Madueke. He's similar to Kudus, he's got that explosive speed and probably goes past people too easily. Sometimes it looks like the game's so easy for him that he just goes through the motions a little bit. If you could really get into his head, he could be a world beater. I think he's definitely worth keeping and working with and ability wise, he could be unstoppable."

With Pedro Neto on form and the arrival of Brazilian starlet Estevao Willian imminent, Madueke would really have to be on top form to maintain his position in Enzo Maresca's Chelsea lineup.

