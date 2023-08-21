“I haven’t seen these qualities in a player recently” – Edin Dzeko names Erling Haaland quality that makes him stand out when compared to Benzema 

Fenerbahce striker Edin Dzeko has dubbed Manchester City striker Erling Haaland an animal when comparing him to Karim Benzema.

Haaland, 23, has been Europe's in-form striker over the past year, dominating both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League with City. He bagged 52 goals in 53 games across competitions, including 36 in 35 league games and 12 in 11 in Europe's elite club competition.

That last tally meant the Norweigan finished as the top scorer in the Champions League. It was Real Madrid icon Benzema who finished top of the charts the season before as his former side became European Champions.

Dzeko has given a glowing verdict of Haaland when comparing him to the former Madrid captain. He lauded both strikers but pointed out that the Manchester City frontman is more goal hungry. He said (via GOAL):

"Benzema is one of the best strikers in the last 10 years. Haaland will be one of the best strikers of the next 10 years. They are different. Haaland is like an animal! He is goal-hungry. I haven't seen these qualities in a player recently. Benzema is a classy, technical, quality player."

Benzema, 35, has enjoyed a stellar career that has seen him touted as one of the finest forwards in history. His 2021-22 campaign stands out as he captained Madrid to a Champions League and La Liga double.

The Frenchman bagged 44 goals in 46 appearances during that time while also providing 15 assists. However, the new Al-Ittihad striker spent much of his Madrid career accompanying other forwards in attack.

He would bring others into play such as Cristiano Ronaldo, playing second fiddle in Los Blancos' frontline. This hasn't been the case for City's frontman who is currently the focal point of Pep Guardiola's attack at the Etihad.

Haaland looks to Benzema as a blueprint to keep on improving

The Frenchman won the Ballon d'Or aged 34.

The Frenchman has continued to turn back the years in the latter stages of his career and perhaps has reached his peak in his thirties. He won the Ballon d'Or last year after his superb displays during 2021-22.

Haaland acknowledged the iconic forward's constant improvement when discussing how he intends to as his career progresses. He said last year (via FourFourTwo):

"You can never stop looking for new ways to become better. Look at Karim Benzema at Real Madrid. He’s 34 now, and suddenly he’s developed into an even better player over the last couple of years – that’s insanely good. I want to always do that.”

The legendary French striker has since departed Madrid for Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad. He has already made an impact in the Middle East, bagging three goals and two assists in six games.