"I haven’t shown my best for them" - On-loan star eager to return to Manchester United and become first-team starter

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo (on loan at Sunderland) hopes to return and become a regular starter under Erik ten Hag.

Diallo, 20, has spent this season on loan with the Black Cats and has been one of the standout performers in the Championship. The Ivorian attacker has scored 11 goals and contributed three assists in 34 appearances across competitions.

The exciting forward is set to return to Manchester United when his loan expires in the summer. He has made it clear that his intentions are to return to Old Trafford and become an important part of Ten Hag's side, telling FourFourTwo:

“I haven’t shown my best for them (United) yet, but I hope next season I can return and prove my talent. My dream is to play regular football at Manchester United."

Diallo joined the Red Devils from Serie A side Atalanta BC in 2021 for £37.2 million. He arrived in English football after being given a glowing resume from his former club.

None more so than by his former captain Papu Gomez. The Argentine heaped massive praise on Diallo by comparing him with Lionel Messi in 2021 (via talkSPORT):

“He’s a future star, trust me. During our training, he seems like (Lionel) Messi! You can’t stop him.”

However, Diallo struggled to break into the United first team. He has managed one goal and one assist in nine senior appearances for the Red Devils. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Scottish giants Rangers. Amad didn't impress at Ibrox, scoring three goals in 13 games.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has said that Diallo could make an impact for Manchester United next season (via Metro):

"I hope Amad will bring personality to the team when he gets back to Old Trafford, and he will find his niche in that group. ... He can do huge numbers; his stamina is amazing; his top speed is good and yet, what catches the eye, is his ball manipulation and how tight he keeps that ball to his left foot."

Manchester United's Harry Maguire says he goes extra mile in training

Harry Maguire on his effort this season.

Manchester United captain Maguire has endured a difficult season at Old Trafford due to a lack of game time. The English defender has started 13 of 25 games amid the impressive partnership forged between Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

However, Maguire has strongly defended his contributions this season, especially the amount of effort he's putting into training. The Red Devils man told The Athletic:

"It’s my job. That’s the bottom line of it; it is my job to be ready and to train as well as I can. If you ask anyone in the dressing room how well I train, I train hard and competitively in everything I do, whether it is a small-sided game or possession, and I always do extra."

Maguire continued by insisting that he's proving himself this season for club and country:

"I’ve proven that because every time I’ve been given an opportunity for the club this year and for my country in the World Cup and qualifiers, I felt like I’ve been in a really good place, and I’m performing really well."

