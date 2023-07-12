"I did not hear him, but I saw him” - Lionel Messi reveals thinking behind outrageous assist to Argentina teammate at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi has given an insight into his thinking behind the assist for right-back Nahuel Molina in Argentina's FIFA World Cup quarter-final win over the Netherlands.

Molina opened the scoring for the South American side in the 35th minute before Messi doubled it from the spot in the 73rd. But the Dutch hit back twice through Wout Weghorst late in the encounter to take the match to penalty shoot-outs.

Argentina eventually prevailed 3-4 in the shoot-out to book a semi-final berth. Recalling their win over Louis van Gaal's side, Messi and Molina discussed how they combined for their side's first goal of the match on Argentina's Televisión Publica.

“Did you see me or not?” Molina asked.

Messi replied:

“Yes, I saw him and I saw him keep running. I understood that the natural thing at that moment was to pass the ball to the side, so I thought it was appropriate to deliver it to him because I thought the defense was expecting something different. I did not hear him, but I saw him.”

Molina, who currently plies his trade for Atletico Madrid in La Liga, has shared the pitch with Messi on 28 occasions. The duo have combined for two goals so far, including the one against the Netherlands.

Lionel Messi heaps praise on Argentina teammates for bouncing back after Saudi Arabia defeat at World Cup

Argentina started their World Cup campaign on the wrong note as Saudi Arabia came from behind to beat them 2-1 in their tournament opener. However, the group bounced back from the shock defeat to go on and win the cup.

Messi heaped praise on his Argentina teammates for staying strong in the face of adversity and handling pressure brilliantly.

"It is a united, strong group, which responded with greatness in the face of adversity after Arabia, there were guys that it was their first World Cup, it is not easy to play a World Cup but this group showed that it was very strong and did not care about anything," he told journalist Sofi Martinez Mateos.

The former Barcelona attacker brought out his best in Qatar, scoring seven and assisting three goals, including a brace in the final against France. He was awarded the Golden Ball for his exploits in the tournament.

