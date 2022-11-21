"I heard there were rumors" - Argentina captain Lionel Messi clarifies fitness concerns ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Saudi Arabia

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi has dismissed rumors of him missing training due to an injury ahead of his national side's 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia on 22 November.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward has confirmed that he only took precautionary measures to ensure that he's fit for this year's edition of the prestigious tournament.

Messi missed the Parisians' penultimate fixture ahead of the World Cup break against Lorient on 6 November after suffering inflammation in his Achilles tendon, a PSG statement confirmed (via GOAL).

Although the Ligue 1 outfit did add that it was a precaution, this resulted in speculation over the former Barcelona star's fitness for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina supporters were understandably disappointed to hear of Messi's woes, especially after the more devastating news that this will be his last FIFA World Cup. Their revered captain confirmed in an interview with Star+ that the Qatar World Cup will be his final one (via GOAL).

However, fans can now rest easy as Lionel Messi has confirmed that he is fully fit. He said (as quoted by Roy Nemer):

"I have no issues whatsoever. I heard there were rumors about having to miss part of the training or training a part of the training, no, it's just precautions. Nothing strange or out of the ordinary."

Lionel Messi has been in exceptional form at the Parc des Princes this campaign. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 19 appearances across competitions for the Parisians this term.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi names his 2022 FIFA World Cup favorites

The Argentina captain has provided his list of favorites to win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Lionel Messi told South American Federation CONMEBOL (via Sky Sports):

"Whenever we talk about candidates, we always talk about the same teams. If I have to put some above others I think Brazil, France and England are a little bit above the rest. But the World Cup is so difficult and so complicated that anything can happen."

Messi's biggest opportunity to win the prestigious accolade was in the FIFA World Cup finals in Brazil when Argentina faced off against Germany. La Albiceleste had a great run in the 2014 edition of the tournament, securing victories over the likes of Belgium and the Netherlands.

However, they went home empty-handed after Mario Gotze scored the match-winner in extra time for the Germans to complete a 1-0 victory.

