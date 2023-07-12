“I heard this story also one year ago” – Joan Laporta responds to rumors on PSG wanting to replace Kylian Mbappe with Barcelona star

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has dismissed suggestions that Ousmane Dembele could join PSG this summer. He adds that the Frenchman wants to remain at the Catalan club and will not push for a move.

Reports in L'Equipe have suggested that PSG see Dembele as the player to replace Kylian Mbappe. The Ligue 1 champions want to sign the Barcelona star and are ready to activate his €50 million release clause.

However, Laporta has dismissed the rumors and taken a cheeky shot at PSG, claiming that he has been hearing those rumors for over a year. He was quoted by Fabrizio Romano as saying:

"PSG want Ousmane Dembélé if Mbappé leaves? I heard this story also one year ago… but it didn't happen. Dembélé wants to stay at Barça, and I think he's not pushing to go anywhere."

Dembele was quizzed by MARCA about the possibility of moving to PSG this summer and he said:

"I don't know why there's been so much talk about PSG, but trust me, there was and is nothing with PSG."

The Frenchman is in the final 12 months of his contract at Barcelona and talks have begun over a new deal, as per SPORT.

PSG target wants to win the Champions League at Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele has claimed that he has been a Barcelona fan since childhood and wants to win the UEFA Champions League with them. He claims that the Catalan side are his favorite club and wants to become a great player for them.

In an interview with Telefoot, Dembele said:

"My big dream is to win a Champions League with Barça. Winning a trophy with the club you love is the best. I've been a Barça fan since I was little. I've always been a fan of this team. I feel very good here and I hope to become a great player here."

Speaking to the club's official website, Dembele claimed that he was dreaming of winning the Champions League with the Catalan side and said:

"Everyone wants to win the Champions League again because we haven't achieved it for many years. I hope everything goes well in Europe next season. The Champions League does not forgive and if you make a mistake, you are out. You always have to be very focused. This is so. But we're still very excited about the Champions League and we'll see what happens next season."

Despite the recent comments, PSG are pushing for the move, as per reports in FootMercato. They are ready to sell Kylian Mbappe this summer if he does not renew his contract and wants Dembele to join as the replacement.

Apart from PSG, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea have been linked with a move for Dembele this summer. However, SPORT claim that the forward has no interest in leaving Barcelona as he wants to stay and help.

