“I was helpless, tied up, I couldn’t do anything” – PSG star Gianluigi Donnarumma breaks silence after being attacked during robbery at home

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma opened up after he and his girlfriend, Alessia Elefante, were attacked and robbed in their household on July 20.

According to reports from Actu17 and BFMTV, Gianluigi Donnarumma and his partner's night took a shocking turn. They fell victim to a violent robbery two days ago at 3 am.

Both were attacked, stripped, tied up, and robbed of valuables estimated to be worth €500,000. Fortunately, both were let go and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The PSG star recently spoke to Libero, recounting his ordeal (via GOAL):

"To suddenly find people at home at three o'clock in the morning, I think it's the worst feeling possible. I was tied up and Alessia was forced to give everything valuable we had."

"I cannot go into details because the investigation is ongoing. We had to leave our apartment to allow the investigation to take place, we are staying in a hotel."

He added:

"I was very afraid for Alessia, that something would happen to her. I was helpless, tied up, I couldn't do anything. Also, I don't fully master French, so it was difficult to explain to these people where the things were."

French authorities are currently investigating the incident but the perpetrators are still currently on the run.

Gianluigi Donnarumma isn't the first PSG player to be the victim of a robbery in his own house. Over the past couple of years, Angel Di Maria, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, and Mauro Icardi have also suffered the same fate.

How has Gianluigi Donnarumma performed so far with PSG?

Gianluigi Donnarumma joined PSG as a free agent in the summer of 2021 after a stellar six seasons with Serie A giants AC Milan. He signed a five-year deal worth €12 million at the club which is set to expire on June 30, 2026, so let's take a look at how he has fared so far:

During his first season (2021-22) with Les Parisien, the 24-year-old struggled to fully integrate himself into the starting XI, with Keylor Navas at the club. Donnarumma only made 24 appearances in all competitions, helping keep nine clean sheets. He also won two trophies in his first year, including the Ligue 1 title.

He had a much more productive year last season, establishing himself as PSG's starting goalkeeper. He made 48 appearances in total, keeping 14 clean sheets, and helping win his second Ligue 1 title.