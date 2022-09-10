“I am here” – Joao Felix makes honest admission about Manchester United transfer links 

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has addressed speculation over his future at the club amid interest from Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils apparently submitted a massive £113 million bid earlier this summer, with manager Erik ten Hag pushing to secure the Portugal international's signature (via the Daily Express). However, the deal reportedly fell through when Atletico refused to sanction a departure for the 22-year-old.

Felix was asked by Marca about reports of a potential Manchester United move this summer. He replied (via Manchester Evening News):

"I didn't hear anything, that was something for the president to deal with. I am here.”

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the supposed £113 million bid for Felix never took place. The transfer expert claimed that the representatives of Manchester United merely approached the Atletico hierarchy, who considered the forward 'untouchable'.

Romano tweeted:

"There was never an official bid — just an approach, not even a proposal as Atléti consider João untouchable."

The Atletico Madrid board seemingly aren't the only ones in favor of Felix remaining at the Metropolitano Stadium this summer. Manager Diego Simeone praised the forward following the Spanish outfit's UEFA Champions League fixture against Porto on September 8.

Simeone told the press (via Madrid Universal):

“He is working very well, especially in the search for what he wants. He looks more mature, he needs a goal. He needs that.”

Although Ten Hag failed to sign Felix, the Dutch boss managed to reunite with former Ajax winger Antony this season at Old Trafford. Manchester United purchased the Brazilian forward for a reported €95 million fee, with a further €5 million in add-ons.

Joao Felix comments on Manchester United midfielder

Joao Felix lauded fellow international teammate and Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes for his technical abilities.

Felix shared his thoughts on Fernandes before their clash in the UEFA Champions League encounter between Atletico and United earlier this year. The fixture resulted in a 2-1 (agg) scoreline, allowing the La Liga side to proceed to the quarter-finals. The 22-year-old forward revealed text messages between the duo, which sparked rumors over a potential transfer to Old Trafford at the time.

He said (via Manchester Evening News):

“With Bruno, we exchanged messages when the draw was made. Bruno is a very, very good player. It is very easy to play with him. When he has the ball, he always chooses the best option, to give you a chance to score. That is why he gets a lot of assists."

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 23 - Bruno Fernandes has assisted 23 goals in open play in the Premier League, the most of any player in the competition since his debut (Feb 1 2020):



23 - Bruno Fernandes

22 - Kevin De Bruyne

22 - Mohamed Salah

21 - Harry Kane

18 - Gabriel Jesus



Moses. 23 - Bruno Fernandes has assisted 23 goals in open play in the Premier League, the most of any player in the competition since his debut (Feb 1 2020):23 - Bruno Fernandes22 - Kevin De Bruyne22 - Mohamed Salah21 - Harry Kane18 - Gabriel JesusMoses. https://t.co/FHQpbPgZqU

