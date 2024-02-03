"I had high expectations" - Erik ten Hag sends message to Mason Mount after Manchester United star is sidelined again

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has sent a message to his star midfielder Mason Mount, with the Englishman struggling with injury problems. The 25-year-old has endured a nightmare spell at Old Trafford so far, having joined the Red Devils in a £60 million deal from Chelsea last summer.

The two-time Chelsea Player of the Year has been plagued by injuries since he arrived at Old Trafford. Mount has made just four Premier League starts for Manchester United while appearing four times from the bench.

Erik ten Hag has claimed that it has been frustrating for Mount, as well as for the Red Devils with recurring injuries. The Dutchman admitted that he had massive expectations from the 25-year-old but backed him to eventually become a key player for Manchester United in the years to come. The former Ajax manager said, as quoted by Metro:

"He was struggling from the second game of the season. He returns for a period and then picked up another injury, so of course that’s not great. That is very frustrating for him and I really feel for him, so I really want to be there for him because he had such high expectations – and I had high expectations."

Ten Hag added:

"I’m sure he [will be] a very good player for us. But first of all – and we have to do it very securely – is to get him fit. Secure in the process – step by step, don’t force it – and then hopefully, by the end of the season, he can stay fit and find himself in the team – or at least he plays a role in this team."

The Manchester United manager also confirmed that Mount and Tyrell Malacia are out of contention for the fixture against West Ham United on Sunday, February 4. He said:

"Ty and Mason Mount I don’t expect them back, but I think Victor Lindelof is almost back. Yesterday he trained with the team and we have to see how far he is."

Mount has played just 626 minutes of football across competitions for Manchester United this campaign, having produced just one assist in the process.

Rio Ferdinand compares Manchester United youngster to Clarence Seedorf

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has compared Red Devils starlet Kobbie Mainoo to Dutch football great Clarence Seedorf. The 18-year-old scored a stoppage-time winner to help Erik ten Hag's side secure a 4-3 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday, February 1.

Following the game, former England defender Rio Ferdinand waxed lyrical about the teenage midfielder, likening him to AC Milan legend Seedorf. Ferdinand told TNT Sports, as quoted by Metro:

"He gives me vibes of Clarence Seedorf. The way he can manoeuvre in tight situations and manipulate the ball. He uses his body at times but can just shift it and pop it through his opponents’ legs. He’s elusive at times as well. The control and the awareness to be able to pick his spot… some players see headlights there and back pages but he just thinks, ‘Well I’m going to go for it’ – and he just caresses it."

Mainoo is enjoying a breakout campaign with Manchester United this time out and has been one of their rare shining lights. The youngster has made 15 appearances across competitions and has been thoroughly impressive with two goals and assists each.

