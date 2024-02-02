"He gives me vibes of Clarence Seedorf" - Rio Ferdinand compares Manchester United star to AC Milan legend 

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has compared Red Devils youngster Kobbie Mainoo to AC Milan icon Clarence Seedorf. The 18-year-old scored a stoppage-time winner to help Erik ten Hag's side secure a 4-3 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday, February 1.

Manchester United seemed out of sight with a two-goal lead in the first half thanks to Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund. However, a dramatic second half saw the game tied 3-3 in the 95th minute before Mainoo scored the all-important winner in the 97th minute.

Following the game, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand heaped praise on the England youth international. He also compared Mainoo's style of play to that of former Ajax and AC Milan midfielder Clarence Seedorf. The former England defender told TNT Sports, as quoted by Metro:

"He gives me vibes of Clarence Seedorf. The way he can manoeuvre in tight situations and manipulate the ball. He uses his body at times but can just shift it and pop it through his opponents’ legs. He’s elusive at times as well. The control and the awareness to be able to pick his spot… some players see headlights there and back pages but he just thinks, ‘Well I’m going to go for it’ – and he just caresses it."

Following the game, Mainoo was quite obviously ecstatic to have secured all three points for his boyhood club in the most dramatic fashion. He said:

"It’s a dream come true. It’s such a tough place to come, they’ve had a good home run here. We had to get the win. I’ve still not come down from it, I still feel like I’m dreaming to be honest."

Mainoo has been one of the bright sparks for Manchester United in an otherwise dismal season. The youngster has made 14 appearances across competitions this season and has impressed with his all-round midfield display.

Louis Saha urges Manchester United to sign Newcastle United star

Former Manchester United star Louis Saha has urged his former club to make a move for Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson before the transfer deadline. The Magpies are reportedly willing to offload the Englishman for just £18 million, and Chelsea have emerged as a potential destination.

Louis Saha claimed that the Red Devils could benefit from the signing of a proven and experienced Premier League striker like Wilson. The former Manchester United striker told Betfred (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"I believe he's somebody to consider because he's an experienced striker and the team needs experience in their squad to positively affect the balance. Hojlund is a young lad, Antony and [Alejandro] Garnacho are still very young, so I believe adding more experience up top is something to consider."

He added:

"They need a forward that knows where to go and is capable of asking for more from the players around him. Callum is a player to consider because he's a good striker with a good record and he's scored a lot of goals in the Premier League for Bournemouth and Newcastle. He could help United in their current situation because additions in the forward line could be important for helping the team catch up on those ahead of them in the Premier League table."

Callum Wilson has been a solid goalscorer for Bournemouth and Newcastle United over the years. The 31-year-old has scored 86 goals and assisted 27 times in the Premier League in 215 appearances.