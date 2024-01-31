"An experienced striker" - Louis Saha urges Manchester United to make late swoop for Chelsea target

Former Manchester United star Louis Saha has urged the Red Devils to consider pursuing reported Chelsea target Callum Wilson before the transfer deadline.

Newcastle United are reportedly willing to offload the English striker for £18 million and have informed Chelsea, United, and Arsenal of his availability. The three clubs are understood to be keen on signing a striker this window, per the Evening Standard.

Saha believes an experienced striker like Wilson will benefit Erik ten Hag's side and help them climb up the Premier League table. The former Manchester United striker told Betfred (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"I believe he's somebody to consider because he's an experienced striker and the team needs experience in their squad to positively affect the balance. Hojlund is a young lad, Antony and [Alejandro] Garnacho are still very young, so I believe adding more experience up top is something to consider."

He added:

"They need a forward that knows where to go and is capable of asking for more from the players around him. Callum is a player to consider because he's a good striker with a good record and he's scored a lot of goals in the Premier League for Bournemouth and Newcastle."

The former Everton forward further said:

"He could help United in their current situation because additions in the forward line could be important for helping the team catch up on those ahead of them in the Premier League table."

Manchester United have scored just 24 goals in 21 Premier League games this season. The likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford have massively struggled.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have scored 35 goals in 21 league games, with Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja failing to impress.

The Blues will face Liverpool next at Anfield in the Premier League on Wednesday (January 21). Manchester United face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux.

Pundit names Chelsea star Moises Caicedo as 'flop of the season' ahead of Manchester United's Andre Onana

Pundit Ally McCoist believes Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has been the flop of the season so far ahead of Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Blues secured Caicedo as the most expensive signing in Premier League history for £115 million from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer. Meanwhile, Manchester United brought in Onana from Inter Milan for a reported £47.2 million.

Caicedo hasn't lived up to his price tag this season while Onana has been criticized on multiple occasions for making mistakes in goal as well. McCoist believes the Chelsea midfielder has been far worse than Onana this campaign.

The Rangers legend said (via Football365):

“Andre Onana has been nothing like the signing everyone thought he would be for Manchester United, but I’m not giving him ‘flop of the season so far’, I think that’s ever so slightly harsh."

He added:

“But Moises Caicedo, I saw him a couple of times, particularly at Old Trafford with Enzo Fernandez in the middle of the park, and both of them were, for a quarter of a billion pounds, not great… Caicedo would certainly get my vote over Onana."

Caicedo has made 26 appearances for Chelsea this season while Onana has registered 30 appearances for United.