"I don't hold any grudges with Liverpool" – Joe Cole opens up on who he will support as Chelsea face Jurgen Klopp's men at Anfield

Ex-Chelsea and Liverpool midfielder Joe Cole has revealed that he will be backing the Blues in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Wednesday (January 31).

The Reds, who are atop the 2023-24 Premier League table with 48 points from 21 matches, will hope to maintain their position with a win over the west London outfit. They were held to a 1-1 draw in their last match against Mauricio Pochettino's side earlier this campaign.

During an exclusive interview with The Echo, Cole was asked about who he will be cheering for in the Merseyside outfit's upcoming home league match. He replied:

"I'm a Chelsea fan and I'll be supporting [them] on Wednesday night. But I don't hold any grudges with Liverpool. I've always liked the people and the club, it was just the wrong time for both of us. I know that people pick it up and it gets sensationalised, but I regret it because it didn't work. I'm sure both parties regret it."

Cole, who helped Chelsea lift three Premier League titles and as many FA Cups in his playing career, continued about his Liverpool stint:

"But it wasn't that I stiffed anyone at the time. My knee was just f****d, I couldn't stay fit. With hindsight, it was a bad decision all round. Fantastic club, good people but it just didn't work, did it? I tried everything to stay fit and get fit. I just kept breaking down."

After ending his seven-year stint at Stamford Bridge, Cole joined the Reds in 2010. He endured a tough time with injuries, registering five goals and three assists in 42 overall appearances for the Merseyside outfit.

Chris Sutton offers prediction for upcoming Liverpool-Chelsea clash in Premier League

In his column for BBC, ex-Blues striker Chris Sutton predicted a 2-1 victory for the Reds in their Premier League home clash this Wednesday. He wrote:

"This is a dress rehearsal for the Carabao Cup final and it is a dangerous game for Liverpool after [Jurgen] Klopp's announcement that he is leaving at the end of the season. Chelsea have won their past three Premier League games, so they are slowly getting there and finding some consistency."

Sutton, who made 39 overall appearances for Chelsea, continued:

"You still don't know what you are going to get from Pochettino's team, good or bad, and if it clicks they can cause the Reds a few problems – but I am still going to go with a Liverpool win, although it will be very close."

While the Reds are leading the Premier League standings, Chelsea are ninth with 31 points from 21 matches. However, they have won just two times in their last 15 meetings against Jurgen Klopp's outfit.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have registered seven wins in the aforesaid period of time. They are currently on a 10-match unbeaten run this season, scoring 26 goals across all competitions along the way.