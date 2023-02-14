“I have to be honest” – Jamie Carragher admits Liverpool star proved him wrong with ‘fantastic’ display against Everton

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on young midfielder Stefan Bajcetic for his performance against Everton on February 13.

The Reds beat the Toffees 2-0 in the Merseyside derby at Anfield in the Premier League on Monday. Goals from Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo sealed a much-needed win for the home side.

Bajcetic, 18, started the game alongside Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in the midfield. Carragher stated that he had doubts about whether it was the right decision due to the general physicality of the Merseyside derby.

However, he conceded that the Spaniard proved him wrong. While commentating on the game on Sky Sports, the Liverpool legend said:

“I have to be honest before the game I wanted Henderson and Fabinho back in the team and I wasn’t sure about the young lad coping with the physicality. He’s been absolutely fantastic in this first half that young lad.”

Bajcetic made two tackles, two interceptions and one clearance against Everton and also won both of his aerial duels.

The youngster has certainly impressed manager Jurgen Klopp this season as he has started Liverpool's previous three Premier League games. In total, he has made 13 appearances for the senior side, scoring one goal.

Jurgen Klopp on importance of both scorers for Liverpool's win over Everton

While the win came as a relief in itself, Klopp pointed out how important it was for Salah, Gakpo, and Darwin Nunez to be involved in both goals.

While the Egyptian winger has had a dip in form this season, both new signings Gakpo and Nunez are yet to fully flourish at Liverpool.

Speaking after the game, Klopp pointed out the importance of both goalscorers: (via The Guardian):

“Both goals for both players were really important. The next player who needs a goal like that [Gakpo’s tap-in] is Darwin [Nunez]. Darwin produced an insane run for the first goal and a super pass. It was a very important moment, not conceding from their first chance (when James Tarkowski headed against a post 15 seconds before Salah scored)."

He added:

"I’m not sure how much you can force luck but it was nice to get it. It was a really important night. It gave us all the signs that was us tonight, definitely, and now we have to make sure it is us from now on.”

Liverpool are now ninth in the Premier League table, nine points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United with a game in hand. They next face the Magpies away on February 18.

