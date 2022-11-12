"I honestly don't know" - PSG star Neymar hints at Brazil retirement after FIFA World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Brazil forward Neymar has admitted to Globo that the 2022 FIFA World Cup may be his last appearance at the tournament.

Neymar, 30, has been named in Selecao's 26-man squad for the competition in Qatar and will be looking to carry his impressive form for PSG onto the international stage.

The Brazilian has bagged 15 goals and 12 assists in 19 appearances across competitions for the Parisians.

Neymar is joint-top scorer in Ligue 1 alongside PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe with 11 goals in 13 games.

He is part of a Brazil side that are among the favorites to lift the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, Neymar has claimed that he will play in the tournament as if it is his last appearance at a World Cup:

"I'll play like it's the last. I talk to my father, we always talk, to play each game as if it were the last because you don't know what will happen tomorrow."

Neymar went on to explain how he can't guarantee that he will be at a future World Cup tournament:

"I can't guarantee that I'll play another [World] Cup... I honestly don't know. I'll play like it's the last. Maybe I'll play another one, maybe not. It depends. There's going to be a coaching change and I don't know if that coach will like me."

The PSG attacker has earned 121 international caps for Brazil, scoring 75 goals and contributing 54 assists.

He made his debut back in 2010 and has competed at two FIFA World Cup tournaments.

How do PSG forward Neymar's Brazil kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign?

Brazil will look to advance to the Round of 16

Brazil are in Group G and face Serbia on Thursday, 24 November at the Lusail Stadium.

Tite's side then take on Switzerland at Stadium 974 on Monday, 28 November.

Their final group game is an encounter with Cameroon at the Lusail Stadium on Friday, 2 December.

Should they progress from their group, they would then face a nation that advance from Group H.

Those sides include Uruguay, Portugal, South Korea, and Ghana.

Brazil could face longtime South American rivals Argentina in the final in a tantalizing affair.

Neymar would battle his PSG teammate Lionel Messi in what is the Argentine's last appearance at the tournament.

Selecao's current concentration will be on their exploits in Group G.

Serbia will be a tricky test as they boast the likes of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and Fulham frontman Aleksander Mitrovic.

Switzerland possesses names such as Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka and Chicago Fire attacker Xherdan Shaqiri.

Finally, Cameroon have picked Bayern Munich forward Eric Choupo-Moting and Brentford attacker Bryan Mbuemo.

