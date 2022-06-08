"I hope an agreement is made" - Ferran Torres thrilled with Robert Lewandowski's motivation to join Barcelona

FC Barcelona winger Ferran Torres is excited by the prospect of Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski coming to the Nou Camp this summer. The Spaniard has taken pride in seeing how keen the renowned superstar seems to be about joining the Catalan giants.

Speaking to COPE (via Reshad Rahman on Twitter), Torres was quoted as saying the following:

“Seeing Lewandowski being so motivated to come to Barcelona is a source of pride. I hope an agreement is reached and he joins us.”

Lewandowski has already confirmed that he does not want to play for Bayern Munich during the 2022-23 season, though his contract expires only next summer. The Polish forward is looking to experience new surroundings after spending more than 10 years in the Bundesliga with Bayern and Borussia Dortmund.

The forward was quoted as saying the following (via Fabrizio Romano on Twitter):

"It's time for a new stage for me. I hope the fans will understand. I would get the chance to take on a new challenge at another club for a few more years. That's my wish. I'm not extending the contract, for sure."

According to a report from The Guardian last week, Lewandowski is extremely keen on a move to Barcelona in the summer. The 33-year-old forward already has a verbal agreement in place with the Catalan giants over a three-year contract.

Barcelona could do with attacking reinforcements ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Blaugrana are expected to lose Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer once his contract at the club runs out in the summer.

Both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Memphis Depay are capable of playing off the flanks. They also have youngsters like Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati who have been earmarked for the future. Consequently, signing a proven goalscorer like Lewandowski makes sense in the immediate future for Xavi Hernandez's side.

Barcelona hope for better campaign in Xavi Hernandez's first full season as manager

Xavi is preparing for his first full season as Barcelona manager. The former midfield general was appointed as the manager back in November last year. The Catalan giants did have a turn in form since Xavi's arrival but eventually ended the season without a single trophy to their name.

Ferran Torres is indisputable for Xavi. He is one of the key players in attack for the Barcelona project.

The Blaugrana will now be looking for an improved campaign during the 2022-23 season. The Catalan giants are expected to bring in some new players in the summer to bolster their squad.

According to Fabrizio Romano, they have already signed midfielder Franck Kessie and defender Andreas Christensen on free transfers. However, the club are yet to register them because of the Financial Fair Play (FFP) situation at the club.

Barcelona are also close to securing the services of former Real Madrid star Angel Di Maria on a free transfer, as per The Sun.

