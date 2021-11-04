“I hope that the agreement is sealed quickly” – Xavi admits he is really looking forward to returning home with Barcelona

It is no news that Xavi is the leading candidate to take up the managerial role at Barcelona following the dismissal of Ronald Koeman. The former Blaugrana midfielder has commented on the links, and it appears he already has his mind set on a return to his former club.

After overseeing what could be his last match in charge of Qatari club Al-Sadd on Wednesday, the Barcelona legend confirmed that talks are ongoing over his next destination.

barcacentre @barcacentre Xavi Hernández (Al Sadd manager): "I am very excited and eager. I have been talking to Barça for days, everything is ready, but now it depends on the conversations between clubs. Hopefully it can be done." [tv3] Xavi Hernández (Al Sadd manager): "I am very excited and eager. I have been talking to Barça for days, everything is ready, but now it depends on the conversations between clubs. Hopefully it can be done." [tv3]

He was quoted as saying following his side's 3-3 draw with Al-Duhail:

"The two clubs are in conversation. I can't say a lot more but I'm a positive person. They have to agree. That's where it is. The two clubs know my position and I hope it's sorted out soon."

Xavi went ahead to reveal his stance, noting that he already has his eyes set on returning to the Catalan capital. He continued:

"I'm really looking forward to returning home. I hope it happens. It would be spectacular to coach Barcelona. We have to end the 'isms' and all move as one. Now I'll dine with the directors of Al Sadd and Barca."

It comes as no surprise that Xavi is closer than ever to returning to Camp Nou. The Spaniard has always been tipped to become Barcelona manager sometime in his coaching career.

B/R Football @brfootball Xavi has reached a deal with Barcelona to become their new manager, according to @sport Xavi has reached a deal with Barcelona to become their new manager, according to @sport. https://t.co/Vpxqv4KQDY

What is surprising is that it took this long. There have been many calls to sack Ronald Koeman and replace him with the former midfielder since the beginning of the season. However, the Catalan giants decided to give the Dutchman some time before doing the needful.

What could Xavi bring to Barcelona?

Xavi is closer than ever to becoming the manager of Barcelona

Xavi is a lover of possession-based football. The tactician was a master of the art during his time as a Barcelona midfielder, and he's put it into practice at Al-Sadd. The system has proven to be effective as he's delivered an impressive seven trophies for the Qatari club in just two years in charge.

Under Xavi, Barcelona will likely return to their famous tiki-taka system, with which they conquered Europe during the last decade. The 41-year-old will be keen to restore the club's attacking prowess, with midfield control and solidity at the back. It remains to be seen how much success he'll achieve at the club.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh