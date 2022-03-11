"I hope that's allowed" - Newcastle United star hits back at Gabby Agbonlahor's criticism with post on twitter

Newcastle United's January star signing, Kieran Trippier, has snapped back at Gabby Agbonlahor's criticism about his bond with the Magpies squad.

Agbonlahor took aim at the right-back, claiming he's only with the squad for the cameras and that he should be at home recovering.

Trippier has since hit back at Agbonlahor as he took to Twitter following the Magpies' 2-1 win against Southampton on Thursday night.

The Newcastle defender edited a picture of himself celebrating with his teammates in the changing room with the caption"

"Always supporting the boys! Hope that's allowed..."

Trippier scored a magnificent free-kick when the Magpies hosted Aston Villa in February, which may be why their former striker got so riled up over the winter signing.

A clear yet humourous dig at the former Aston Villa man has been met with applause from the Newcastle United faithful as they are starting to get behind this squad of players.

Kieran Trippier has fitted in well at Newcastle United

During the winter window, Newcastle United went big in their pursuit of players. Their first signing was certain to raise some eyebrows as Kieran Trippier made his way from Atletico Madrid to join the Magpies, who were in a relegation battle at the time.

Since his arrival the England international has racked up two goals for Newcastle, both coming from outstanding freekicks.

Newcastle United have elevated their game since the takeover under new boss Eddie Howe. However, Trippier has been a standout player showcasing his experience, class and leadership within his role.

At first, people were left wondering whether he made the right choice coming back to the Premier League, but now those critics have been answered as the Magpies have wriggled their way out of the relegation zone.

However, it hasn't all been rosy for the full-back as he picked up a metatarsal injury during Newcastle United's 1-0 win over Aston Villa. This has seen him sidelined for the last four games Newcastle have played.

Although Emile Krafth has since slotted perfectly into that right-back role in Trippier's absence, the former Spurs man will certainly regain his place once he is fit.

The injury may have been tough on both Trippier and fans alike at the start, however, it has highlighted Newcastle's squad depth as well as the bond these players are starting to get.

