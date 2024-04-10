“I hope Bayern win” - Ex-Arsenal hero, banned from Emirates, makes prediction for Champions League quarterfinal second leg

Former Arsenal midfielder Stewart Robson has predicted that Bayern Munich will win the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal next week.

In a four-goal first-leg thriller at the Emirates on Tuesday (April 9) night, Bukayo Saka fired the hosts into the lead inside 12 minutes only for former Gunners man Serge Gnabry equalising for Bayern six minutes later.

Summer signing Harry Kane put Thomas Tuchel's men in front from the spot 13 mintues before half-time. But the Gunners equalised through Leandro Trossard in the 76th minute to even proceedings ahead of the second leg in Bayern on April 17.

In a video uploaded by ESPN, Robson - who has been banned from the Emirates since being critical of former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger - offered his prediction for the second leg (12:17).

“I’m going to go 50-50, but I hope Bayern (Munich) win.”

About his ban from the Emirates, Robson said that it was due to his comments about Wenger.

The Gunners are playing their first Champions League quarterfinal in 14 years. They last played the semifinal of the competition in 2009.

What happened the last time Arsenal visited Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta's side have won only three of their 14 meetings in the UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich.

The 2-2 draw at the Emirates on Tuesday night snapped their run of three straight 5-1 defeats in the matchup (both Round of 16 legs in 2016-17 and matchday four of the 2015-16 season).

As mentioned above, the Gunnners' last visit to the Allianz Arena wasn't a happy one. After a 5-1 home defeat in the first leg of the 2016-17 Round of 16 tie, Wenger's men went down by the same scoreline in the return in Bavaria.

Arjen Robben, Robert Lewandowski, Thiago Alcantara (twice) and Thomas Muller were the scorers for Bayern, while Alexis Sanchez scored the lone goal for the Gunners. In fact, it was 1-1 at half-time before the Premier League side imploded.

The only time Bayern lost to Arsenal at home in the Champions League came in the 2012-13 Round of 16 second leg. Despite a 2-0 defeat, Bayern went through on away goals, having won the first leg 3-1 away.