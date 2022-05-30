“I hope he can achieve that” – Dimitar Berbatov highlights what ‘would be a great achievement’ for Erik ten Hag in first season at Manchester United

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov is hopeful that new Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag can ensure UEFA Champions League qualification and win a trophy in his debut season.

The 2021-22 season was largely a disappointing one for the English giants. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked following a poor start to the campaign, while interim manager Ralf Rangnick failed to lead the club to a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Manchester United are now hopeful of starting things afresh under new permanent manager Ten Hag. The Red Devils announced in April that the Dutch tactician will be taking charge of the club ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

As the Old Trafford outfit prepare for life under the 52-year-old, Berbatov has provided his thoughts on him. The former Manchester United frontman is excited to see what the new manager brings to the club, having witnessed him working 'wonders' at Ajax. He wrote in his Betfair column:

"I am excited for United next season under Erik ten Hag. He's a great coach, he's worked wonders with Ajax and I'm happy that he has taken charge of United. But let's wait and see how he approaches things, which players he buys and sells. These are things that will give us signs of what United are going to do next season."

Berbatov does not expect Ten Hag to work a 'miracle' and lead the Red Devils to the Premier League title next season. However, he feels ensuring Champions League qualification and winning a cup would be a 'great achievement' for the Dutchman. He wrote:

"Imagine if they win the Premier League in his first season. That would be a miracle. Let's go back to reality, it's not going to happen, he needs time, but qualifying for the Champions League and winning a trophy would be a great achievement in his first season. He has to give them something to get them going again. I hope that he can achieve that."

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗣 Erik ten Hag: "The goal is to make #mufc Europe-proof again, like we did with Ajax. Reaching the #UCL with Manchester United is a prerequisite." [ @AFCAjax 🗣 Erik ten Hag: "The goal is to make #mufc Europe-proof again, like we did with Ajax. Reaching the #UCL with Manchester United is a prerequisite." [@AFCAjax]

It now remains to be seen if Ten Hag can take the Old Trafford outfit back to the Champions League next term.

How did new Manchester United boss Ten Hag fare at Ajax?

Ten Hag took the reins at Ajax midway through the 2017-18 season. The 52-year-old went on to enjoy a fruitful five-year spell in Amsterdam before agreeing to join Manchester United this summer.

The Dutchman led the Eredivisie giants to a total of six trophies over the course of his tenure. It included three league titles and two Dutch Cups. Ten Hag will now be hopeful of bringing glory days back to Old Trafford.

