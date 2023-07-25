"I hope he can come" - Willian urges ex-Chelsea teammate to join him at Fulham 

Willian is hoping to reunite with former Chelsea teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi at Fulham.

Hudson-Odoi has reportedly been linked with a move to Fulham. He is also said to have rejected a move to the Saudi Pro League as he is keen on staying in the Premier League.

Having been close to swapping Fulham for Nottingham Forest this summer, Willian decided to stay in London instead and signed a one-year contract extension. The Brazilian revealed that Fulham were always his first option, even though it took time for both parties to agree on terms.

“It was a few weeks of having conversations with Fulham but they were always my first option. When we reached the agreement, it was easy to decide, to be here and play for this club. I enjoyed my last season and I hope to enjoy myself again this season,” he told Evening Standard.

With his future now sorted, the 34-year-old is eager to link up with Hudson-Odoi at Fulham ahead of the 2023-23 season.

“If he comes here it would be good for us and I hope he can come. I don’t know if he will join. I haven’t spoken to him. I am waiting after seeing it in the newspapers and media! He is a very good player,” he expressed.

A product of the Chelsea academy, Hudson-Odoi has made 126 appearances for the Blues so far, scoring 16 goals and providing 22 assists across competitions. The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, where he scored one goal and provided one assist in 21 matches.

Willian on Marco Silva: He is one of the best coaches in the Premier League

Willian isn't the only Fulham personnel to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer. Saudi Pro League clubs have also targetted striker Aleksandar Mitrovic and head coach Marco Silva.

Silva was said to have been offered a stunning £40 million package to manage Al Ahli on a two-year deal. He, however, rejected the move to stay at the west London club.

Having done well under Silva's guidance last season on his return to England, Willian was happy to know that the Portuguese coach will continue to remain at Fulham. He even called Silva 'one of the best' coaches in the Premier League.

“It is good that he can stay with us. He is a top coach. For me, he is one of the best coaches in the Premier League,” he said.