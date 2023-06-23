"I hope that it can happen" - PSG superstar Neymar Jr hopes to return to former club in the future

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Neymar Jr. has revealed that he would like to return to Brazil and play for Santos. Speaking to Band Sports, the Brazilian superstar claimed that the life of a footballer can be very dynamic and full of surprises.

He said:

“The life of a footballer is very dynamic. Sometimes you are in one place and then it changes. Obviously I dream of playing again in Brazil, I dream of playing again for Santos. I hope that it can happen one day. day. Football is full of surprises.”

Neymar has been linked with a move away from PSG in the summer. The winger is expected to have multiple options. A reunion with Barcelona is on the cards, while Premier League teams are also rumored to be interested.

The 31-year-old last made an appearance for Les Parisiens in February before an ankle injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season. He was having a prolific season with the Ligue 1 side until that point, bagging 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 appearances.

He has been in the news recently with reports that he cheated on his pregnant girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi. Neymar fired back against the people criticizing his lifestyle, saying:

“I never run away from any accusation. Rather the opposite. I always hit my chest and say 'you can charge me'. I know my talent, I know what I can do. Football is not individual. If it was individual I would have already achieved all my goals, but it is not."

He added:

"Obviously the load is very high because of my name. Both on the field and outside. Sometimes I don't agree with a lot of criticism because it's my personal life and I do what I want. On the pitch, you can speak freely.”

PSG and Real Madrid nearing agreement on sensational Kylian Mbappe deal

Mbappe could leave PSG for a world-record fee.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe is set to join Real Madrid for a world-record €250 million fee. According to PSG Community, Los Blancos have presented a humongous offer for the 24-year-old, and talks between the clubs are accelerating.

The deal is set to include €200 million as an initial payment, with the remaining €50 million in add-ons based on the number of appearances. There is also a clause based on whether Mbappe will win the Ballon d'Or.

If the deal goes through, it will break the record held by Neymar's €222 million move from Barcelona to the Ligue 1 side in 2017.

Les Parisiens could be forced to lose Mbappe this window after the Frenchman expressed his desire not to trigger an extension. This means that he would become a free agent in the summer of 2024.

